How to watch Falcons vs. Raiders: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 24, 2020 at 03:18 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

HTW Week 12

The Falcons will look to get back on track as they welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 12.

HOW TO WATCH

  • What: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • When: Sunday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • TV: CBS
  • TV announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline reporter)
  • Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
  • Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
  • Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

The Falcons and Raiders have split the all-time series, 7-7; however, Atlanta has won each of the past four matchups, including a 35-28 win in Oakland in 2016.

Check in later this week for What To Look for in Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.

