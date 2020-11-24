How to watch Falcons vs. Raiders: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will look to get back on track as they welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 12.
HOW TO WATCH
- What: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- TV: CBS
- TV announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline reporter)
- Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
- Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
The Falcons and Raiders have split the all-time series, 7-7; however, Atlanta has won each of the past four matchups, including a 35-28 win in Oakland in 2016.
Check in later this week for What To Look for in Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.