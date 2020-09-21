Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' loss in Week 2

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Sep 21, 2020 at 10:35 AM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

There's no getting around the fact that Sunday's 40-39 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys stings, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said so himself after the game.

He also told his players to look for lessons to take from this loss that they can apply to the remaining 14 games in the 2020 season. Despite how well they played for much of the game, stringing together some long answering drives on offense, converting some crucial fourth downs and creating three turnovers on defense, there were some timely miscues that were apparent as well.

In his recap for NFL.com, writer Adam Patra detailed some of those miscues and how they ultimately overshadowed some of the glowing aspects of this game for the Falcons.

"It seemed like someone put baby oil on the Cowboys pigskin early," Patra writes. "Dallas fumbled four times in the first quarter, losing three of them to allow Atlanta to bounce out to a big lead. The Cowboys' first five possessions went: three-and-out, fumble, fumble, turnover on downs on a poor fake punt pass, fumble. The Falcons could have been up by more had they not settled for field goals on two short-field possessions early in the game. Each time the Cowboys seemed to cut the gap, the Falcons appeared to answer. But several miscues cost Atlanta. A missed two-point try early kept the deficit to two at the end. Julio Jones dropped a sure TD on a pass from WR Russell Gage. And settling for four FGs came back to bite ATL. The Falcons' collapse will overshadow another huge game from Calvin Ridley (7/109/2), who continues to score TDs and get separation with ease. Ridley is proving he's not a No. 2 WR, but rather a 1B to Julio."

Week 2 NFL takeaways

With the additional wildcard spot now in effect around the NFL, an 0-2 hole might not be what it once was. Still, after looking for much of the afternoon that this Falcons team would sit at 1-1 after a great performance, it's tough to grapple with. Dan Quinn said he's taking a week-to-week approach with this team, which means all attention is now turned towards Chicago for an important Week 3 game, something Vaughn McClure mentions in his takeaways for ESPN.com.

"No matter how you dissect it, this was an embarrassing loss for the Falcons and one that could linger the rest of the season," Quinn said. "An 0-2 start was not what owner Arthur Blank signed up for when he decided to keep both coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after back-to-back 7-9 seasons. Yes, it's too early to rule the Falcons out of playoff contention, but a fast start was critical, especially with how difficult NFC South play will be against Drew Brees' Saints and Tom Brady's Bucs. Quinn said he's going to take things game by game, and he gave an emphatic "No,'' when asked whether any coaching changes would be made. The Falcons have no choice but to turn it around against a surprisingly undefeated Bears team next week at home, or else they could find themselves 0-4 out of the gate with a road trip to Green Bay in Week 4."

Related Links

Week 2 PFF refocused

As should be expected from a 40-39 score, both the Falcons and Cowboys offenses had plenty of standout moments on Sunday. Matt Ryan had four touchdowns and no interceptions, Calvin Ridley scored two touchdowns for the second-straight game and Hayden Hurst got into the end zone for the first time as a Falcon. In his recap of the action, Pro Football Focus writer Steve Palazzolo had some good things to say about Atlanta's offense.

"On the other side, quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons' pass-catchers had a solid day against the Dallas back seven," Palazzolo writes. "Ryan got away with a few risky throws that should have been intercepted, so his four-touchdown, zero-interception stat line is a bit deceptive. However, he did a nice job getting the ball to wideout Calvin Ridley, whose slick route-running led to 109 yards and two scores.

"Wide receiver Julio Jones will want one back after dropping a perfect deep pass from fellow wide receiver Russell Gage, and he finished with just 24 yards on two catches. The Falcons always do a fine job of scheming up production from of their tight ends, and Hayden Hurst was on the receiving end of well-drawn Y-sneaks and mesh routes on his way to 72 yards on five catches."

More headlines for Falcons fans

Game Photos | Falcons at Cowboys

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks with top photos from inside AT&T Stadium in Week 2.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates a touchdown by tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates a touchdown by tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 dives to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
2 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 dives to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
3 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble forced by linebacker Deion Jones #45 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble forced by linebacker Deion Jones #45 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 recovers a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 recovers a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 and. cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
8 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 and. cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 puts pressure on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 puts pressure on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons defense takes down Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 101

The Falcons defense takes down Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

11 / 101
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 make a tackle in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 make a tackle in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 is sacked during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
17 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 is sacked during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 forces a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 forces a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
21 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 congratulates wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
22 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 congratulates wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
23 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 101

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 celebrates making a play in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 celebrates making a play in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley #98 closes in on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley #98 closes in on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to. running back Todd Gurley II #21 during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
28 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to. running back Todd Gurley II #21 during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
29 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and the Falcons sideline signal a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and the Falcons sideline signal a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 and cornerback Darqueze Dennard #34 tackle Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 101

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 and cornerback Darqueze Dennard #34 tackle Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates a forced fumble against the Dallas Cowboys with linebacker Deion Jones #45 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates a forced fumble against the Dallas Cowboys with linebacker Deion Jones #45 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 defends against Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 101

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 defends against Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
37 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
38 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
39 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
40 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
41 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on from the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
42 / 101

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on from the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
43 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 adjusts his headphones before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
44 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 adjusts his headphones before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
45 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay walks the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
46 / 101

Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay walks the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
47 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 smiles before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
48 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 smiles before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
49 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 laugh with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
50 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 laugh with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
51 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
52 / 101

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warm up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
53 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warm up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 warms up before the game again Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
54 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 warms up before the game again Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
55 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
56 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
58 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 greets former teammate Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle #34 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
59 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 greets former teammate Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle #34 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stretches before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
60 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stretches before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 gestures before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
61 / 101

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 gestures before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
63 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
64 / 101

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 finds a hole in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 finds a hole in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
66 / 101

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51mwarms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
67 / 101

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51mwarms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
68 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
69 / 101

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he talks to teammates before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
70 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he talks to teammates before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 is shown before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
71 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 is shown before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The linebackers huddle up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 101

The linebackers huddle up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
77 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 receives the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
78 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 receives the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
79 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
80 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrate after Hayden Hurst scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
81 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrate after Hayden Hurst scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
82 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
83 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
84 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
85 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
86 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
88 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 waves as he heads to the locker room at the half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
89 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 waves as he heads to the locker room at the half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks in the huddle during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
90 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks in the huddle during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
91 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
92 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
93 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action to score a touchdown during the first quarter during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
94 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action to score a touchdown during the first quarter during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
95 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and guard John Wetzel #75 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
96 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and guard John Wetzel #75 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 plays quarterback in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 plays quarterback in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
101 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

