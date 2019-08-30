Early Bird Report: Reacting to the Falcons' preseason win

Today's Early Bird Report includes reactions to the Falcons' winning performance against the Jaguars.

RELATED CONTENT

Atlanta's preseason losing streak came to an end Thursday night with a resounding 31-12 victory against Jacksonville in the team's final exhibition game. There were a number of standout performances, both offensively and defensively, including great showings by rookie running backs Qadree Ollison and Tony Brooks-James.

The most important performance, however, was that of Kaleb McGary. The first-round draft pick made his first appearance for the Falcons on Thursday night, and boy was he impressive. In his takeaways from Atlanta's win, NFL.com writer Grant Gordon made sure to mention McGary.

"Though expected, Kaleb McGary making his preseason debut on Thursday was still an impressive turn of events considering the hurdle he's overcome in a short time to get back out there," Gordon writes. "The Falcons first-round pick had been gone all of August after undergoing a heart ablation procedure. But McGary not only returned to action, he looked stellar starting at right tackle. He was quick off the ball, looked strong and was aggressive in the run game. Though running back Qadree Ollison's nine-yard touchdown run was off left tackle, McGary dominated his man on the opposite side in a one-on-one. Sure this was McGary's only preseason showing, but it was impressive enough that he could possibly garner the starting job to begin the season with Ty Sambrailo (shoulder) injured."

To see the rest of Gordon's takeaways from the Falcons' final preseason game, click here.

Here are some other articles for Falcons fans to check out today:

ESPN: Predicting breakout players for 2019

The Falcons are hoping for an improved pass rush in 2019. Many of the same faces return from last year's group, including Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett, Takk McKinley and Jack Crawford. A couple of new faces – most notably, Tyeler Davison and Adrian Clayborn – could provide a nice push, but a breakout campaign might really get things going.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure picked McKinley to be his breakout Falcons player for 2019. The third-year end led all Falcons with seven sacks last season, and he's got the right combination of skills to take the next jump.

"The 2017 first-round pick came to the league with a chip on his shoulder, and it's gotten bigger based on McKinley paying close attention to outside criticism," McClure writes. "But it seems McKinley is learning to take his frustrations out on opponents rather than voicing his anger on social media. His progress and potential as a pass-rusher has head coach/defensive coordinator Dan Quinn excited."

McKinley entered training camp fully healthy for the first time in his NFL career, and Quinn says the pass rusher looks lighter and further ahead than he was at this point last season.

To read the rest of ESPN's predicted breakout players, click here.

NFL.com: 2019 NFL playoff predictions

After a year watching the postseason from the outside, the Falcons are preparing to make a run to the playoffs for the third time in four years. Injuries largely derailed Atlanta's quest for three-straight playoff trips last season, but with a little more injury luck the Falcons have the talent to make the single-elimination tournament. NFL.com's panel of experts believe Atlanta can do that. Six of the experts pegged the Falcons to earn the NFC's No. 2 wild card spot.

"Remember, it was injuries that doomed Atlanta last season -- and the offense is still loaded, with Dirk Koetter back in charge," NFL.com's Judy Battista writes. "The Falcons will have to claw for this spot in a brutal division and against one of the league's toughest schedules."

To see the rest of NFL.com's playoff predictions, click here.

AJC: Falcons goal to reach deal with Julio before season

With just one more preseason game remaining until Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season, the Falcons remain engaged in contract talks with Julio Jones and his representatives on an extension for the All-Pro receiver.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to Falcons owner Arthur Blank for his thoughts on the ongoing negotiations, and he expressed hope that a deal would be struck before the start of the season.

"I would hope so, but I don't know that," Blank told Ledbetter. "We'll have to let things take their course. I know that we are definitely in serious negotiations. It's our goal and their goal as well to get it done before the start of the season."

Jones is fresh off of a 2018 season in which he led all NFL receivers with 1,677 yards. He has yet to play this preseason, but Jones has given all indication he will be ready to go in Week 1.

To see what else Blank had to say to The AJC, click here.

ESPN: Predicting the top 100 players of 2019

Atlanta has more talent on its roster than last year's results would indicate. Hopefully, more of the Falcons' true talent is on display in 2019 and the team can avoid the serious injuries that haunted them in 2018.

If that happens, there are several Falcons who are capable of being among the best players in the NFL. In recent prediction of the top 100 NFL players for the 2019 season, a panel of ESPN experts were asked to rate players on how good they expected them to be this fall. After calculating the rankings, the Falcons had four players make the list.

All-Pro receiver Julio Jones led the way for Atlanta at No. 7, and the man throwing him the ball, Matt Ryan, was next on the list at No. 37. Two young defensive players showed up further down the list with linebacker Deion Jones at No. 84 and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett at No. 88.

"Jones, a one-time Pro Bowler, quickly established himself as one of the elite coverage linebackers in the game, if not the best," ESPN's Vaughn McClure writes of Deion Jones. "His speed helps cover up mistakes made by others. Said Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher of Jones: 'He's already a star.' Jones should be fully healthy this season after suffering a broken foot in 2018."

To see the rest of ESPN's future top 100 rankings, click here.

SI.com: What we know about Luck's decision to retire