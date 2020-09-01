Early Bird Report: NFL experts have three Falcons among top 100 players

What each NFL team needs to see from its rookie class

The Falcons have often relied on their rookies to play big roles early in their careers, and that figures to again be the case in 2020 with players like A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson and Matt Hennessy expected to be factors on the field. For Atlanta to accomplish its goal of reaching the postseason, the rookie class will need to step up to the challenge in front of them. In particular, Pro Football Focus writer Ben Linsey believes Terrell will need to show the team that he can take over Desmond Trufant's top corner spot.

"Terrell certainly has the length and speed that you want from an NFL starting cornerback, and he has the fluidity to his game to match receivers in man coverage," Linsey writes. "That physical profile is paired with a solid grading profile at the collegiate ranks, as well. Terrell earned coverage grades of 80.0 or higher in each of the past two seasons with Clemson. The biggest question is how he'll handle the increased physicality of the NFL game, particularly at the catch point. It's something that will likely be put to the test early in Atlanta."

Younghoe Koo: It's never OK to get comfortable

The Falcons opted not to bring in competition for kicker Younghoe Koo this offseason, but he understands that he's still under pressure to perform. Koo spoke with the media on Monday, and he explained that he knows the team could always choose to bring in another kicker at any time and that he's being evaluated each time he goes out to attempt a kick. Koo performed well in his first action with the team in 2019, and he's looked sharp in practice thus far in 2020. Jason Butt wrote more about Koo's mindset for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.