Early Bird Report: NFL.com picks Falcons in close game vs. Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons need to get out to a fast start in 2020, and that begins on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle started the 2019 season with a 7-2 record, which helped them reach the postseason even after faltering slightly down the stretch.

The Falcons, meanwhile, reversed that approach and finished the year as hot as any team despite falling out of playoff contention before their bye week. NFL.com Gregg Rosenthal likes Atlanta's momentum to carry over into its season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He picks the Falcons to win a very close 24-23 game against the Seahawks.

"Slow starts have plagued Pete Carroll and his former assistant Dan Quinn," Rosenthal writes. "There's no telling how an actual plague-like virus will impact that, but one of them gets to start 1-0 on Sunday. This will be our first peak at whether the Seahawks have any interest in letting Russ cook with a higher volume of throws earlier in games this season and whether Carroll finally moves off his base defense of three linebackers after a strong camp by expected nickel corner Marquise Blair. The Falcons hope their defensive improvement under coordinator Raheem Morris late last season carries over, with an ideal first matchup to do so. This reconfigured Seahawks offensive line looks like birdseed for Grady Jarrett, Takk McKinley and sneaky good free-agent pickup Dante Fowler."

Within the game, itself, the Falcons will seek a fast start. When they played the Seahawks last season, the Falcons found themselves trailing 24-0 before halftime. Although they mounted a furious second-half rally, outscoring Seattle 20-3, it wasn't enough to overcome that first-half deficit. Sound familiar?