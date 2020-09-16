Early Bird Report: Mercedes-Benz Stadium fares well in stadium rankings

The upcoming game against Dallas carries some added meaning for third-year linebacker Foye Oluokun. Not only is it the team's next chance to earn their first win of the season, but he will get to go head-to-head against the player he used to block for in high school: Ezekiel Elliott. As freshmen, Oluokun was the fullback and Elliott was the running back on their football team. Elliott has since gone on to become one of the most productive backs in the NFL, while Oluokun has shown plenty of promise at linebacker for the Falcons. In a piece for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jason Butt further details their relationship ahead of this matchup.