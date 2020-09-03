Early Bird Report: Leonard Fournette joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Sep 03, 2020 at 10:55 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The offense in Tampa Bay will be, if nothing else, very interesting to watch in 2020. The Falcons' division rival reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with running back Leonard Fournette on Wednesday night, who joins a group that also features Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski – that's a lot of name power.

It remains to be seen how big of a role Fournette will have with the Buccaneers, who recently signed LeSean McCoy and have Ronald Jones poised for a lead role in his third season. Tampa Bay also drafted two running backs in 2020 – Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the third round and Raymond Calais in the seventh round – and have third-down back Dare Ogunbowale on the roster.

Jenna Laine, who covers the Buccaneers for ESPN, provided more context for what the addition of Fournette could mean in Tampa Bay.

"Between Fournette and McCoy, the Bucs now have two running backs who have combined for eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons," Laine writes. "Tampa Bay has had a total of 12 1,000-yard rushing seasons in franchise history, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

"The Bucs averaged 3.7 yards per rush over the past three seasons -- the worst mark in the NFL. While they were known for pushing the ball downfield with Jameis Winston, the offense has taken a more balanced approach since Brady signed during the offseason."

Fournette carried the ball 265 times for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, and he gained 522 yards on 76 receptions. The Buccaneers have long been known for their passing offense under Jameis Winston, but they appear to be seeking a more balanced approach with Brady now behind center. Tampa Bay averaged 95.1 rushing yards per game in 2019, which ranked 24th among all NFL offenses.

The Falcons' run defense made strides last season, finishing the year ranked 15th and allowing 110.9 yards per game. That aspect of the team's defense will need to play well once again in 2020, given the level of running back talent in the division.

NFL's 40 most compelling people for 2020

Ahead of the 2020 season, ESPN's Bill Barnwell listed the 40 people he believes will be the most compelling to watch this fall. These are people who range from established superstars to rookies to head coaches, but they are all individuals who could shape the story of this season. There's one member of the Falcons on Barnwell's list, but it might not be who you expect. Coming in at No. 39 on the list is second-year tackle Kaleb McGary.

"You probably didn't see McGary coming on this list," Barnwell writes. "I might be the only one fascinated by the former Washington product. In the 2019 draft, though, the Falcons decided against using their first-round pick on a player to help out their ailing defense and used the 14th pick on offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom. At the end of the round, the Falcons then traded up to draft McGary. Given how Matt Ryan's dominant 2016 season came behind a fully healthy and dominant offensive line, you can figure that the Falcons thought they might be able to just win shootout after shootout if they upgraded their line.

"It didn't go well. The defense was a mess for most of the season. Lindstrom broke his foot and missed 11 games. McGary was healthy for all 16 games, but ESPN's pass block win rate analysis ranked him 166th out of 171 qualifying offensive linemen. The right tackle was assigned the blame for a league-high 18 sacks, two more than any other player. McGary has a great story as someone who has overcome multiple heart procedures to make it to the pros, but the Falcons made a big bet on their right tackle. I'm rooting for him, but he has a lot to prove in 2020."

Patriots reportedly release Mohamed Sanu

The New England Patriots will release wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The former Falcons receiver was traded to the Patriots midway through the 2019 season for a second-round pick. Atlanta then sent that second-round pick and a fifth-round pick to Baltimore for tight end Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick, which the Falcons used to select safety Jaylinn Hawkins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Related Links

Ranking all 32 NFL defenses

There's no question that the Falcons defense will need to improve if the team is to make a serious push at the playoffs in 2020. If the defense does take a jump, it will likely land much higher on Pro Football Focus's ranking of NFL defenses heading into the 2021 season than it is on the current iteration of that list. Heading into the fall, PFF views the Falcons as having the 28th-best defense in the league.

"Atlanta has one of the more underappreciated interior defensive linemen in the NFL in Grady Jarrett. He's produced back-to-back single-season PFF grades above 90.0, forming a two-year grade that is the fourth-best at the position. In addition to Jarrett, linebacker Deion Jones is a standout on this defense — he has proven year after year that he has some of the best coverage ability at the position. His coverage grade since entering the league in 2016 trails only Luke Kuechly and Lavonte David. As great as those two players are for Atlanta, they can't make up for the shortcomings of the secondary.

"The Falcons' cornerbacks and safeties combined to produce the third-worst team coverage grade a season ago, and the one player who prevented them from being last is no longer on the team (Desmond Trufant). The Falcons did make a great late signing for minimal cost in slot corner Darqueze Dennard, but there's reasonable concern elsewhere. A (hopefully) healthy Keanu Neal will help matters some if he can get back to his rookie form when he was incredibly productive in coverage (sixth in 2016 in coverage grade)."

More headlines for Falcons fans

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off to running back Todd Gurley II #21 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: PFF ranks Falcons offense outside of top 10

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: NFL experts have three Falcons among top 100 players

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Early Bird Report: Comparing Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson on 'Madden'
news

Early Bird Report: Comparing Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson on 'Madden'

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 14, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Where Todd Gurley ranks among top NFL RBs

Today's Early Bird Report includes a ranking from Pro Football Focus of the top running backs entering the 2020 season
Early Bird Report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley ranked NFL's top WR duo
news

Early Bird Report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley ranked NFL's top WR duo

Today's Early Bird Report includes an NFC South-heavy ranking of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL
The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons' top position battle entering training camp

Today's Early Bird Report includes a look at the top training camp battle ahead of a big season for the Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 9, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: PFF ranks Alex Mack among top 5 interior linemen 

Today's Early Bird Report includes plenty of reasons why Alex Mack is still among the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 7, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Julio Jones projected to lead NFL in receiving yards

Today's Early Bird Report includes a projection of statistical leaders for the 2020 season that has Julio Jones as the league's top receiver
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 7, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Falcons outside of top 10 in recent ranking of pass-catching groups

Today's Early Bird Report includes a recent ranking of pass-catching units from The Ringer that has the Falcons outside of the top 10
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 and defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 pose at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Pro Football Focus previews Falcons season

Today's Early Bird Report includes a position-by-position breakdown of the Falcons by Pro Football Focus ahead of the 2020 season
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Early Bird Report: Making the Hall of Fame case for several key Falcons

Today's Early Bird Report includes Bill Barnwell's assessment of several Falcons players' chances at making the Hall of Fame

Top News

Falcons name six captains for 2020 season

Falcons name six captains for 2020 season

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons special teams

Tabeek's roster predictions: Falcons special teams

Falcons' John Cominsky looks like a 'different ball player' entering Year 2

Falcons' John Cominsky looks like a 'different ball player' entering Year 2

Falcons release Khari Lee with injury settlement

Falcons release Khari Lee with injury settlement

Advertising