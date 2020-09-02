Thinking about drafting Falcons players in fantasy football? Read this, first

What kind of season do you expect from Todd Gurley?

DR: Fantasy managers have short memories. Many of them have forgotten about Gurley's dominating seasons and are instead nervous to take Gurley because last year wasn't his best season. A smattering of fantasy managers are equally nervous taking ANY Falcons running back because they've seen the run game not meet expectations while the passing game has flourished. Managing Gurley's body and making sure he's at his best for each week should be a priority for the Falcons. That could mean limiting his exposure in games and not putting him in a position where he takes on too much work from week to week. That lowers his potential for a massive year statistically, keeping him from being the league-winner he was as recently as 2018. I think he'll need another 10-plus touchdowns to really matter for fantasy managers again.

DK: Obviously, he's a really tough one because we just don't know the extent of the knee injury and how much that's affecting him. Last year, he looked less explosive than he had the couple of seasons prior. Obviously, that's a big deal and could affect his overall performance. If he does fall, though, there's absolutely value to be had there. The thing, to me, that is the most interesting about him is when he was a fantasy superstar for years with the Rams, he was always catching a ton of passes. That was a huge part of his game and a huge part of his value as a fantasy player. If you look at what's going to happen this year, my prediction would be: He's probably not going to be quite as efficient, he's probably not going to get quite as many red-zone touchdowns as he's had in the last couple of years, but he may make that up in some ways by being a more involved pass catcher in this offense. I think the Falcons will probably get him really involved in the passing game. He's probably pretty appropriately priced. He's RB16 right now, and I think his knee situation is kind of baked into his ADP right now. That feels to me like the right range; he's definitely worth taking a shot on at that spot, because he's got all that passing game upside. He's still going to get a lot of volume, and if he can increase his passing usage I think that will really help him a lot.