Ito Smith's season-ending injury led to 'one of the hardest years of my life'

No longer able to train at the team's facility and in direct contact of trainers and medical staff, Smith relocated but kept with him the same determination to make his way back to the field.

"After the season was over with, I was here training and then COVID hit so they shut everything down," Smith recalled. "I had to go to Houston, and I just worked my butt off, tried to get in the best shape of my life. I came back here strong and got my weight up a little bit. I'm feeling good to be back out there."

Smith returned to a Falcons running back room that now includes former All-Pro Todd Gurley. After earning the top backup role last season following a strong rookie year in which he gained nearly 500 total yards and scored four touchdowns, Smith is now battling Brian Hill in camp. Hill had a good showing once Smith went down and has drawn praise from the coaching staff throughout the offseason.

Still, Smith believes he's got a lot to offer the Falcons, whatever his role may be. He's battled through adversity to get back to his teammates, and he's trusting better days are ahead.