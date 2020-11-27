Early Bird Report: Foye Oluokun in line for elite matchup with Darren Waller

Falcons bracing to face Gruden, resurgent Raiders

The Falcons will play their second AFC West opponent on Sunday when the Oakland Raiders come to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Under coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock, the Raiders have become contenders with weapons on offense and a defense that has been playing much better of late. They very nearly beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time this season on Sunday, and figure to be a tough out for anyone.

As Atlanta's offense looks to get back on track after a down performance against New Orleans, it will need to find a way to protect Matt Ryan and move the ball against a defense trending upwards. D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote more about the matchup for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"They started the season maybe giving up a lot of yardage rushing," Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said. "But the last month of the season, they are playing much faster on defense. I think when you play 10 games into the season, your stats tell one story, but how they are really playing well over the last month. They are playing much better than their stats indicate."

A look at all eight sacks Falcons allowed against Saints

After showing improvement prior to the bye week, the Falcons' offense allowed the most sacks of the season in their loss to the Saints. Both coaches and players have said that the responsibility for the eight sacks falls across the board, which includes the offensive line, wide receivers and quarterback Matt Ryan.

Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution provided a thorough breakdown of each of the Saints' eight sacks and how they unfolded. For those of you who subscribe to The Athletic, Tori McElhaney ran her own audit of Atlanta's performance on offense against New Orleans and where things went awry.