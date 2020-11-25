Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Rick Smith

"It always is best player available. It's vitally important, in my opinion, to the success of consistent drafting to distinguish between need and value. I think when you set your board, you set your board according to value and where you see it, players' abilities and capabilities to perform. If you can get a player at a corresponding value in a round that's a position of need… that's the ideal scenario and situation." – Rick Smith via HoustonTexans.com