Early Bird Report: Falcons will rely on drones to clean stadium after games

Kendall Sheffield back to help save secondary

Second-year cornerback Kendall Sheffield was on the practice field for the first time this season on Thursday after a foot injury forced him to miss the first three games. He was expected to have a big presence this year for Atlanta after showing improvement throughout his rookie season. For a secondary that is now without Darqueze Dennard, who was placed on injured reserve, and first-round pick A.J. Terrell, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the return of Sheffield is needed. D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote in greater detail about Sheffield's return for the Falcons for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"With Sheff, I think everybody knows it's the speed," Dan Quinn said. "He's got extreme ability in speed on the outside. He can stay on top of routes. The matchups allow you to put him in a number of different spaces. He's got experience both at nickel and at corner, so we're looking forward to him getting back into practice today fully and then we'll have a better sense of where he's at leading up into the game. He's excited – we are too – to get him back into the mix."

Ranking the NFL's winless teams

Atlanta is still searching for its first win of the 2020 season, hoping that it will come this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. Through three weeks there are seven teams that remain winless. In a piece for NFL.com legendary scout and senior analyst Gil Brandt ranked the teams that don't have a win, and he places the Falcons fourth among that group.