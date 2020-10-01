Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett miss practice

The Atlanta Falcons won't play until Monday night, and it appears they will need all the recovery time they can get ahead of their matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Seven starters were held out of practice on Thursday, which was the first day of practice for the Falcons this week. On that list of starters who missed practice were wide receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, kicker Younghoe Koo, defensive ends Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen. Some key starters were also limited during Thursday's practice session, including wide receivers Julio Jones and Russell Gage as well as cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who practiced for the first time this season.
Here is the full injury report for the Falcons from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|DT Marlon Davidson
|Knee
|Full participation
|T Matt Gono
|Shoulder
|Full participation
|S Kendall Sheffield
|Foot
|Full participation
|WR Russell Gage
|Concussion
|Limited participation
|DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|LB Foye Oluokun
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|T Kaleb McGary
|Knee
|Limited participation
|S Ricardo Allen
|Elbow
|Did not participate
|K Younghoe Koo
|Right groin
|Did not participate
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|DE Dante Fowler Jr.
|Ankle
|Did not participate
|S Keanu Neal
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|DT Grady Jarrett
|Hip
|Did not participate
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Did not participate
What it means
It's obviously still early in the week, but the Falcons have to hope that their injury report looks very different by the time Monday night rolls around. The Packers have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the first three weeks and would be a tough out even a full strength. Coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism that Atlanta would get back a number of starters who missed the Bears game, so perhaps a few players were held out as a precautionary matter.