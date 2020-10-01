Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett miss practice

The Falcons' injury report from Thursday's practice is long and filled with key players

Oct 01, 2020 at 03:58 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9165

The Atlanta Falcons won't play until Monday night, and it appears they will need all the recovery time they can get ahead of their matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Seven starters were held out of practice on Thursday, which was the first day of practice for the Falcons this week. On that list of starters who missed practice were wide receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, kicker Younghoe Koo, defensive ends Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen. Some key starters were also limited during Thursday's practice session, including wide receivers Julio Jones and Russell Gage as well as cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who practiced for the first time this season.

Here is the full injury report for the Falcons from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Thursday
DT Marlon Davidson Knee Full participation
T Matt Gono Shoulder Full participation
S Kendall Sheffield Foot Full participation
WR Russell Gage Concussion Limited participation
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Elbow Limited participation
LB Foye Oluokun Hamstring Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Limited participation
T Kaleb McGary Knee Limited participation
S Ricardo Allen Elbow Did not participate
K Younghoe Koo Right groin Did not participate
WR Calvin Ridley Ankle Did not participate
DE Dante Fowler Jr. Ankle Did not participate
S Keanu Neal Hamstring Did not participate
DT Grady Jarrett Hip Did not participate
DE Takk McKinley Groin Did not participate

What it means

It's obviously still early in the week, but the Falcons have to hope that their injury report looks very different by the time Monday night rolls around. The Packers have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the first three weeks and would be a tough out even a full strength. Coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism that Atlanta would get back a number of starters who missed the Bears game, so perhaps a few players were held out as a precautionary matter.

