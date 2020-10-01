Behind Enemy Lines: 'Buckle up,' Falcons-Packers 'should be fun'

What's the view of Atlanta in Green Bay, and what does each team need to do to win on Monday night?

Owczarski: From the fan perspective: Fans find it hard to believe the Falcons have blown the leads they have the last two weeks and have fallen off quite precipitously since the Super Bowl loss – which seems like a lifetime ago for Packers fans considering what has happened to their team since that NFC title game loss in 2016.

From the coaches and players: Clear respect levels for the talent and coaching staff, as Matt LaFleur thinks highly of his former boss in Dan Quinn. The players have done a good job saying all the right things publicly about anyone they play but there is a confidence in the Packers that they can beat anyone, especially at Lambeau Field.

This Packers team has its flaws and they seem to suit the Falcons in that they give up explosive runs and passes. First, Dirk Koetter has to run it and stay committed to it. The Packers haven't figured out how to stop it, yet in each of the last three weeks they've been able to go up by multiple scores to force the opponent to tilt the play sheet toward the pass. If they abandon the run, Atlanta will likely be able to make a few big plays but invariably they'll run out of time to win. The run game has to be a priority. Then, attack the middle of the field through the air. The inside linebackers are inexperienced and the tackling hasn't been great between the hashes.

The Packers will do what they've been doing – establish Aaron Jones and then play Aaron Rodgers off how the defensive reacts to Jones. Load up the box like Minnesota and New Orleans, then Rodgers will sling it around to wide open receivers who get space thanks to motions and bunch formations. Or, play coverage like Detroit and then watch Jones account for over 150 yards of offense. Defensively the Packers will give up points but if they are a good front-running group with good pass rushers and cover men that seem to create the one key turnover at the right time. That is basically how they've gone 16-3 in the regular season since Matt LaFleur took over.