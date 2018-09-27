 Skip to main content

Early Bird Report: Falcons given slight edge in expert picks; Julio Jones resumes Alabama rivalry

Sep 27, 2018 at 10:28 AM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Today's Early Bird Report includes expert picks for Week 4 as well as Dre Kirkpatrick and Julio Jones resuming their Alabama rivalry.

RELATED CONTENT

Week 4 picks

The Bengals are a relatively quiet 2-1 team as they prepare to face the Falcons this weekend. They are coming off a loss to the Panthers, but their performances in the first two weeks of the season has apparently earned the respect of those in the national media. Five of CBS Sports' eight expert pickers believe the Bengals can win on the road in Week 4. Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco remains in the Falcons’ corner, however, picking the Falcons to win by a touchdown at home.

"This will be a shootout," Prisco writes. "The Bengals are having issues on defense – such as being last in the league on third down – and the Falcons are now without three starters. That means plenty of points. Matt Ryan will have another big day to pull this one out for the Falcons."

ESPN's expert pickers went in the complete opposite direction from CBS Sports'. Eight of the nine experts who picked this game for ESPN think the Falcons will get the victory at home.

FiveThirtyEight's prediction model also give the Falcons the nod at home, saying Atlanta has a 68-percent win probability against the Bengals.

Here are some other articles for Falcons fans to check out today:

Associated Press: Kirkpatrick and Falcons' Jones resume Alabama rivalry

Julio Jones and Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick have plenty of familiarity with one another despite never squaring off in an NFL game. The two crossed paths at Alabama, where Kirkpatrick saw first-hand what type of athlete Jones is.

''I just know that competitive nature me and him had when I was down there,'' Kirkpatrick told Joe Kay of the AP. ''It's like me and A.J. (Green). Sometimes me and A.J. are about to kill each other in practice.''

AJC: Manuel demands better tackling from the defense

The Falcons did not provide a lesson in proper tackling against the Saints, and it certainly factored into the lost. Defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel was not pleased with his unit's performance in that aspect of the game, which he made clear to the media on Wednesday.

"Tackling is effort," Manuel said. "It's you versus the other guy. You have to want to. I think, just from that standpoint, there were a lot of finishing opportunities out there for us to capture and we didn't."

D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote in greater detail about the Falcons' tackling woes and their effort to clean that up, which you can read here.

View this post on Instagram

Caption this..

A post shared by Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@mohamedsanu) on

Related Content

news

Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Inside linebackers

Without Kaden Elliss, how do the Falcons evolve? Let's take a look where the group stands entering training camp.

news

Amid the Falcons' retooled pass rush, don't forget Harold Perkins Jr.

Atlanta addressed its pass rush in multiple ways this offseason, but the rookie linebacker could become one of the defense's most intriguing additions.

news

Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Tight ends

A look at the Falcons' tight ends room, which welcomed back a familiar face and houses a freshly signed Kyle Pitts.

news

Falcons' backfield viewed as NFL's best heading into season

National media outlets have high hopes for what Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. can do in their first season together.

news

Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Outside linebackers

Who takes the next step in their development? Let's take a look where the group stands entering training camp.

news

Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Defensive line

Digging into the Falcons' defensive line, which is coming off a strong year but added several new players to the fold.

news

Atlanta Falcons Players and Legends Visited U.S. Service Members in Japan as Part of the NFL's Salute to Service Initiative

news

Zachariah Branch credits UGA program for smooth NFL transition

Branch felt comfortable during the Falcons' offseason program and is poised to put his best foot forward when training camp begins.

news

Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Offensive line

A core four of offensive linemen welcomes new faces on the right side. Let's take a look where the group stands entering training camp.

news

Kyle Pitts locked in: 'Whatever needs to be done for us to get to meaningful ball, I'm in'

With the ink dry on his new deal with the Falcons, the Falcons tight end reflects on the journey that shaped him and what he sees as his career enters its second act.

news

Atlanta Falcons sign Kyle Pitts to new 3-year contract

With this deal, Pitts is part of the team's longer-term future and will remain a key piece of the offense.

news

Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Special teams

A lot has changed about the Falcons' special teams unit since the 2025 season. Let's take a look where the group stands entering training camp.

Top News

Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Inside linebackers

Amid the Falcons' retooled pass rush, don't forget Harold Perkins Jr.

Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Tight ends

Falcons' backfield viewed as NFL's best heading into season