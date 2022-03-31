CBS sports has Falcons taking 'marquee' talent in first round 

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are projected to take during the 2022 NFL Draft, especially the No. 8 overall selection. You can see predicted picks from respected sources all in one spot, on this Falcons Mock Draft roundup, which will be published every Wednesday through the NFL Draft.
Just when it seemed like the Blockbuster moves of this NFL offseason had slowed down, Bruce Arians announced that he was stepping away from coaching and moving to the Buccaneers' front office on Wednesday. Todd Bowles, formerly the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator, agreed to a five-year contract to be the next head coach in Tampa Bay. That leaves Arthur Smith as the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFC South behind Panthers coach Matt Rhule.
The coaching change does not shift much in terms of draft selections, but the media view of who the Falcons will take at eight has changed significantly since last week, with no consensus player at eight. Here's what analysts are projecting for the Falcons in the first round.
Chris Trapasso, CBSsports
- Date: Mar. 31
- Selection: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Analysis: "The Falcons jump on the opportunity to pick Thibodeaux here to add a young marquee talent to their defense at the beginning stages of their rebuild."
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
- Date: Mar. 31
- Selection: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Analysis: "Atlanta is operating with a longer view than many other teams are, as made clear by GM Terry Fontenot's acknowledgement that the team is "taking it on the chin" this upcoming season after the cap hit from the Matt Ryan trade. Still, even with an array of issues on defense, it's easy to see how the Falcons would be drawn to Wilson, a dynamic target with a knack for acrobatic grabs and racking up yards after the catch. The Buckeyes standout would immediately elevate the league's worst receiving corps, assisting Marcus Mariota this year and a potential early draft pick at quarterback in 2023."
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com
- Date: Mar. 31
- Selection: Edge Travon Walker, Georgia
Analysis: "Walker is an interesting selection, considering the Falcons have a glaring need at wide receiver and could have their pick of the litter here. But snatching up Walker -- while continuing to hit WR in free agency -- adds more to the bottom line than the top receiver prospect would. My favorite Walker note comes from Computer Vision: In all alignments and situations he was used in last year at Georgia, his burst (first 3 yards traveled off the line) never eroded in speed. Walker blew up the NFL Scouting Combine, as well. And his upside is comparable to that of Thibodeaux, with a safer floor due in part to versatility.
Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN
- Date: Mar. 30
- Selection: WR Drake London, USC
Analysis: "Atlanta is searching for its next franchise QB after trading Matt Ryan, but Marcus Mariota can hold the fort for a year. The 2023 class promises to have more options under center. In the meantime, the Falcons have a star in Kyle Pitts at tight end, but their wide receiver room is barren. The current group includes the likes of Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge and Frank Darby. London is a phenomenal talent and makes a lot of sense for the Falcons."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
- Date: Mar. 22
- Selection: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Analysis: "The Matt Ryan era is over, so this could be a landing spot for a quarterback. However, Marcus Mariota is a serviceable option. And in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension and Russell Gage's relocation to Tampa, the Falcons have a desperate need for a wide receiver."
Mel Kiper, ESPN
- Date: Mar. 22
- Selection: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Analysis: "So long, Matt Ryan. That means the Falcons will go with a quarterback here, right? Not necessarily. They have one of the league's worst rosters and could try to get by with Marcus Mariota for a season before going all-in for a passer in the 2023 draft. There's no guarantee they love Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett enough to take one of them with a top-10 pick. And based on where they are in my rankings -- Nos. 19 and 20 -- I wouldn't, either. This is a team that is a long ways from competing, so it shouldn't force the pick.
Atlanta could go with the best prospect available and fill a need position with Wilson, a field-stretcher who had 113 catches and 18 touchdowns for the Buckeyes over the past two seasons. He ran a speedy 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine. With Calvin Ridley suspended for the season, the Falcons don't have any starting-caliber receivers on their roster to catch Mariota's passes."
Chris Trapasso, CBSsports
- Date: Mar. 23
- Selection: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Analysis: "The Falcons are ecstatic to add a big, multi-dimensional playmaker to their defense."
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
- Date: Mar. 24
- Selection: WR Drake London, USC
Analysis: "With the suspension of Calvin Ridley and the relocation of Russell Gage, the Falcons must add to the receiving corps. How about the best wideout in this draft?"