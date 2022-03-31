CBS sports has Falcons taking 'marquee' talent in first round 

Chris Trapasso, CBSsports

Date: Mar. 31

Mar. 31 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Analysis: "The Falcons jump on the opportunity to pick Thibodeaux here to add a young marquee talent to their defense at the beginning stages of their rebuild."

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Date: Mar. 31

Mar. 31 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Analysis: "Atlanta is operating with a longer view than many other teams are, as made clear by GM Terry Fontenot's acknowledgement that the team is "taking it on the chin" this upcoming season after the cap hit from the Matt Ryan trade. Still, even with an array of issues on defense, it's easy to see how the Falcons would be drawn to Wilson, a dynamic target with a knack for acrobatic grabs and racking up yards after the catch. The Buckeyes standout would immediately elevate the league's worst receiving corps, assisting Marcus Mariota this year and a potential early draft pick at quarterback in 2023."

Date: Mar. 31

Mar. 31 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Travon Walker, Georgia

Analysis: "Walker is an interesting selection, considering the Falcons have a glaring need at wide receiver and could have their pick of the litter here. But snatching up Walker -- while continuing to hit WR in free agency -- adds more to the bottom line than the top receiver prospect would. My favorite Walker note comes from Computer Vision: In all alignments and situations he was used in last year at Georgia, his burst (first 3 yards traveled off the line) never eroded in speed. Walker blew up the NFL Scouting Combine, as well. And his upside is comparable to that of Thibodeaux, with a safer floor due in part to versatility.

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

Date: Mar. 30

Mar. 30 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Drake London, USC