Beek's Bits: Biggest game of the year for Falcons, a prediction, my NFC South picks

Keys to beating the Panthers

The Falcons have beaten the Panthers five straight times, which is one game shy of tying longest win streak ever by either team in the rivalry. The Falcons won six straight matchups from 2000-2002. And quarterback Matt Ryan has the most wins (16) vs. the Panthers of any QB in NFL history.

So, what will it take for the Falcons to get their first win of 2020 and make it six in a row over the Panthers? I think this one is pretty simple.

1. Stop giving up the big play. First, let's look at the defensive rankings, because it's not pretty. The Falcons currently rank last in the league in giving up big plays. They also rank 31st in scoring defense, giving up 34.5 points per game. Atlanta also needs to keep the Panthers out of the red zone. The unit is ranked 28th in red zone defense.

Some good news: Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell is off of the reserve/COVID-19 list. Some more potentially good news: It's too early to tell, but it appears that the Falcons could be getting safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal back as well as defensive end Takk McKinley. The Falcons' secondary's biggest ally right now is the defensive pass rush and McKinley should provide a boost when it comes to pressure.

If the Falcons can stop the bleeding on the back end, it will help this defense immensely. There's no other way to slice it.

2. Keep feeding Hurst. Through four games, Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst is averaging about three receptions and 40.5 yards per game. That projects to be about 48 catches for 648 yards over 16 games. That's pretty good (and I'll explain why later).

There's a decent chance that the Falcons could be without their biggest star on offense, receiver Julio Jones. As good as Calvin Ridley has played this season, he was held without a catch on Monday night against the Packers. That's significant.

And that's why the Falcons need to get the ball into Hurst's hands more. He's one of the fastest tight ends in the league and a mismatch against most linebackers. Right now, Hurst has 13 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons.

Now, about Hurst's current pace: Austin Hooper's best season in Atlanta was in 2019, when he caught 75 balls for 787 yards and scored six touchdowns. In 2018, Hooper had 71 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns. Hooper was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

3. Protect Matt Ryan. I don't care that the Panthers currently rank last in the league in sacks. That means nothing in this matchup.

Through the first three games of the season, the Falcons had done a pretty good job of keeping Ryan upright. Then they played the Packers on Monday night.

Week 1: Sacked twice by Seahawks

Sacked twice by Seahawks Week 2: Sacked once by Cowboys

Sacked once by Cowboys Week 3: Sacked twice by Bears

Sacked twice by Bears Week 4: Sacked four times by Packers

In 2018, Ryan was sacked 42 times. In 2019, he was sacked 48 times. The Falcons are on pace to surrender 36 sacks over 16 games in 2020.

As I pointed above, the Panthers proved last week against the Cardinals that they can control time of possession with long scoring drives on offense. Atlanta simply can't afford many empty possessions, and sacks can be drive killers. If Ryan is under duress or on his back a lot during this game, I don't like their chances of getting back on track.