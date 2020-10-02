Beek's Bits: What starting 0-3 means for Falcons, key to knocking off Packers, prediction, NFC South picks

My four keys to beating the Packers

The Falcons have beaten the Packers in three of their last four meetings. And one thing sticks out in those three Falcons wins: Points. Lots of points.

The Falcons have scored an average of 37 points in those three most-recent victories.

Oct. 30, 2016: Falcons 33, Packers 32

Jan. 22, 2017: Falcons 44, Packers 21

Sept. 17, 2017: Falcons 34, Packers 23

Well, I think they're going to have to score a bunch again to have a chance on Monday night up in Lambeau Field. Why? The Packers have scored at least 35 points in each of their three wins so far this year.

So how can they pull it off? Well, here are my four keys to the game for the Falcons.

1. Steal possessions: The Packers are the only team in the NFL to not throw an interception or lose a fumble so far this season.

That's got to change on Monday night.

If the Falcons can come out aggressive – much like they did against the Cowboys – and force some fumbles, tip some balls, come up with an interception or two, those extra possessions could mean the difference in what I think will be a high-scoring game.

2. Don't give up the homerun ball: Aaron Rodgers can hurt you in a lot of ways. No one in the league throws a better deep ball and he's accurate throwing on the run, too.

The Falcons cannot afford to give up big-yardage or chunk plays. They've got to keep Green Bay out of the red zone. Atlanta must find ways to generate pressure and not allow Rodgers to sit back there and pick apart the secondary.

3. Limit Aaron Jones: The Packers running back is averaging 101 yards per game and has scored five touchdowns in three games. The Falcons must limit Jones, and I think Deion Jones will play a big role in doing so.

4. Did I mention points? The Falcons' strength right now is their offense. I think Matt Ryan and Co. are going to have to deliver big time on Monday night if the Falcons are going to escape with a win against the Packers.

Atlanta is averaging about 12 possessions per game right now and it can't afford many empty ones vs. the Packers. As one reader reminded me this week, seven is greater than three. They're right. Field goals won't cut it in this one if the Falcons hope to pull off the upset.