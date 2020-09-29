Falcons next opponent: Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones have Packers rolling

Get to know more about the Falcons next opponent, the undefeated Green Bay Packers 

Sep 29, 2020 at 11:44 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (0-3) hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers (3-0) for a primetime matchup on "Monday Night Football" at Lambeau Field. As the Falcons look to get their first win of the season, they'll have to do so against one of the best teams in the NFL right now, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

RELATED CONTENT:

Get to know more about Atlanta's next opponent, the Packers:

Aaron Rodgers is back and looks better than ever

After what some called a down year for Rodgers in 2019, the former NFL MVP is on a mission to remind everyone he's still one of the best to ever play the game. Questions begun to swirl in Green Bay when the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of this year's draft. It appears that decision lit a fire under Rodgers who is in the second year of working with coach Matt LaFleur who runs the offense. The Packers rank No. 5 in passing yards with 887 and Rodgers has thrown nine touchdowns, the third-most in the NFL.

Another Aaron getting it done for the Packers in the run game

Running back Aaron Jones ranks No. 2 in rushing yards with 303 yards and four touchdowns. The balance between Rodgers in the pass game and Jones in the run game is what makes Green Bay's offense so hard to defend. It's exactly what LaFleur's offensive scheme is built on and they're finally seeing the results they had hoped for when he was hired in 2019.

Packers' receiving weapons a plenty

Perhaps what makes Rodgers' play through the first three weeks so impressive is the number of players he's getting involved. Wide receiver Davante Adams continues to play at a high level with 17 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Adams missed Green Bay's most recent game against the Saints with a hamstring injury, his status will be one to watch as the week progresses.

Undrafted wide receiver, Allen Lazard, has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far. Lazard's 6-foot-5 frame has made him one of Rodgers favorite targets as he's caught 13 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Rodgers is also utilizing Jones as a receiver out of the backfield often. Jones has caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay's defense gets after opposing quarterbacks

When the Packers added pass rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith in free agency in 2019, their defensive identity was rebuilt. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's pressure packages have been the center of the Packers' defense. The duo combined for 25.5 sacks in the 2019 season, helping the Packers advance to the NFC Championship Game. Nose tackle Kenny Clark is also one the best interior defenders in the NFL and contributed six sacks to give Green Bay 41 of sacks last season.

Atlanta's wide receivers will be challenged

Cornerbacks Kevin King and Jaire Alexander are two of the better young cornerbacks in the NFL right now. King, a second-round pick out of the University of Washington in 2017, recorded five interceptions in 2019. Alexander is coming off a Pro Bowl season after leading the Packers in passes defensed with 23. The Packers use the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft as a blitzer often. Alexander recorded a sack against Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 1 to give Green Bay a safety.

