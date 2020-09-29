Falcons release depth chart with a change at cornerback

The Atlanta Falcons (0-3) hit the road for a primetime matchup with the Green Bay Packers (3-0) on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" at Lambeau Field. Here's a look at the Falcons' starting lineup ahead of the NFC clash:
OFFENSE
What's changed: No changes have been made since Week 3.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Matt Schaub
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Christian Blake
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Brandon Powell
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Jaeden Graham
|Luke Stocker
|RB
|Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB)
|Brian Hill
|Ito Smith
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Matt Gono
|LG
|James Carpenter
|Matt Hennessy
|C
|Alex Mack
|Justin McCray
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
DEFENSE
What's changed: With A.J. Terrell currently on the Falcons' reserve/COVID-19 list, Kendall Sheffield takes his spot in the starting lineup. Darqueze Dennard was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and will miss some time and Jordan Miller is eligible to play now after serving a three-game suspension.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DE
|Takk McKinley
|Allen Bailey
|Charles Harris
|DT
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|Deadrin Senat
|DT
|Tyeler Davison
|John Cominsky
|DE
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|Steven Means
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|LB
|Deion Jones
|LaRoy Reynolds
|LB
|Foye Oluokun
|Mykal Walker
|CB
|Kendall Sheffield
|Blidi Wreh-Wilson
|CB
|Isaiah Oliver
|Jordan Miller
|S
|Ricardo Allen
|Sharrod Neasman
|S
|Keanu Neal
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Damontae Kazee
SPECIAL TEAMS
What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 3.
|Position
|Starter
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Sterling Hofrichter
|LS
|Josh Harris
|KR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|PR
|Brandon Powell
|Holder
|Sterling Hofrichter
|KO
|Younghoe Koo