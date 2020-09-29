Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart with a change at cornerback

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Packers with a change at cornerback

Sep 29, 2020 at 04:13 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (0-3) hit the road for a primetime matchup with the Green Bay Packers (3-0) on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" at Lambeau Field. Here's a look at the Falcons' starting lineup ahead of the NFC clash:

OFFENSE

What's changed: No changes have been made since Week 3.

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
QB Matt Ryan Matt Schaub
WR Julio Jones Christian Blake
WR Calvin Ridley Olamide Zaccheaus
WR Russell Gage Brandon Powell
TE Hayden Hurst Jaeden Graham Luke Stocker
RB Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB) Brian Hill Ito Smith
LT Jake Matthews Matt Gono
LG James Carpenter Matt Hennessy
C Alex Mack Justin McCray
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Kaleb McGary

DEFENSE

What's changed: With A.J. Terrell currently on the Falcons' reserve/COVID-19 list, Kendall Sheffield takes his spot in the starting lineup. Darqueze Dennard was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and will miss some time and Jordan Miller is eligible to play now after serving a three-game suspension.

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DE Takk McKinley Allen Bailey Charles Harris
DT Grady Jarrett Marlon Davidson Deadrin Senat
DT Tyeler Davison John Cominsky
DE Dante Fowler Jr. Steven Means Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB Deion Jones LaRoy Reynolds
LB Foye Oluokun Mykal Walker
CB Kendall Sheffield Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB Isaiah Oliver Jordan Miller
S Ricardo Allen Sharrod Neasman
S Keanu Neal Jaylinn Hawkins
S Damontae Kazee

SPECIAL TEAMS

What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 3.

Table inside Article
Position Starter
K Younghoe Koo
P Sterling Hofrichter
LS Josh Harris
KR Olamide Zaccheaus
PR Brandon Powell
Holder Sterling Hofrichter
KO Younghoe Koo

