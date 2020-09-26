Falcons place A.J. Terrell on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that they have placed starting cornerback A.J. Terrell on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with other corresponding moves.

Heading into Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, the Falcons will be without cornerback Kendall Sheffield and safety Ricardo Allen, who were ruled out due to injury on Friday. They will now also be without their rookie first-round pick. Terrell played well throughout training camp and showed improvement in Atlanta's loss to Dallas in Week 2. His absence is notable for the Falcons, as they prepare to face star receiver Allen Robinson.

In addition to placing Terrell on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons have promoted cornerbacks Tyler Hall and Delrick Abrams, and linebacker Edmond Robinson to their active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Hall was signed to Atlanta's practice squad on Friday, but he spent training camp with the club and was one of the original 16 players signed to the practice squad. Both Hall and Abrams were standouts as undrafted rookies during training camp, and they possesses the length and size that Atlanta typically looks for in its cornerbacks. While at the University of Wyoming, Hall played in 31 games and made 70 tackles with three forced fumbles and three interceptions. Abrams made 18 starts during his college career at Colorado, recording 89 tackles and 15 pass defenses.

Robinson, who is being added as a COVID-19 replacement for Terrell, is another player who made a good impression in training camp. The fifth-year veteran has played in 22 games throughout his career, so he brings some experience to the defense if he's called upon to play.