Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, adding a veteran edge rusher, 2022 expectations, Julio Jones and more

Jason Howell from Boca Raton, Fla.

Do you think should bring in Dwight Freeney to mentor & our edge rushers somethings the way he did with Vic Beasley's breakout season. Can we bring in Dwight Freeney or John Abraham to mentor & teach our edge rushers how to get sacks?

Bair: It's an interesting concept, Jason, considering the Falcons don't employ an edge rusher older than 26. Adding a veteran could help bring a young corps along. He would also take snaps away, which isn't ideal for a team trying to develop a young foundation. There aren’t a ton of great options on the market, but someone like Benson Mayowa could be a mentor and a sub-package player. Why not see if Dee Ford is healthy and willing to take a prove-it deal? The Falcons are always exploring options, but it would have to be the right fit and the right price, and someone who would deter development.

Don't forget that OLB coach Ted Monachino is an outstanding coach and developer of talent. He can mentor these young players if a vet isn't added. Again, I don't think you can add a vet at the expense of a young prospect's roster spot. The Falcons aren't in that place. They're trying to win but are also building for the future.

Gaz Hirst from England

We've had a good draft and solid free agency and we are coming off a 7-win season after we were written off yet we still were in the playoff hunt till late in the season. I think we're a better team than people are giving us credit for. Also guess I better address the elephant in the room.... What do you think of Julio signing with the Bucs? Rise Up

Bair: Thanks for reaching out, Gaz! Always love hearing from Falcons fans abroad. I would agree that expectations are low, and I think the Falcons are fine with that. This is a prove-it for new veteran signings, new draft picks and those who remain. It's a prove-it year for the coaches and staff, trying to show everyone they deserve more respect despite this clearly being a transition year with tons of dead money on the books. Can they do it? Time will tell.