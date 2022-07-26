Report: Julio Jones makes return to the NFC South with Buccaneers 

Julio Jones returns to the NFC South. He'll still be in red and black, and he'll still be catching passes from a long-time, veteran quarterback. None of this will happen in Atlanta, though. It'll happen in Tampa Bay. Trade out a Falcons logo for a Buccaneers logo. Trade out Matt Ryan for Tom Brady. And in Jones' 12th year in the league, he's heading even further south.

According to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones is signing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay.

The Falcons parted ways with Jones last offseason, trading him to the Tennessee Titans for a second round pick. Jones had a $23 million cap hit at the time that the Falcons didn't have room for if they wanted to 1) sign their 2021 draft class or 2) keep Grady Jarrett.