Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier, red helmets and possible additions to Falcons line

A big thank you to Tori for helping out with the last few Bair Mails. I dig formally changing the name to Tori's Takeover when she steps in, but that's still a work in progress.

I read them both and they were awesome, as you'd expect with her, but took note of his preamble about not liking preambles.

I, too, think they can be a bit odd. I used to pour tons of effort into them, typically with tangential discussions about why Kanye was hiding out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium or why I generally don't like sweet tea or my newfound love for fried chicken biscuits. Other times I talk about a timely aspect of the football calendar or what the first question is about. And, when I'm particularly lazy, it's like two sentences before getting to the questions.

Do you all care? Is entertainment factor important or would you rather I just cut to the chase? Let me know right here when you submit your questions for Wednesday's edition.

But enough of this preamble about preambles. Let's get to your questions in this Monday Bair Mail.

Isaac Abraham from Savannah, Ga.

Hi Scott/Tori whoever's doing it, but do you Desmond will be stronger with his legs or arm? I know it's a short simple question, but I was just wondering.

Bair: Under normal circumstances I would say legs, as an athletic backup can offer a change of pact in a tailored package of plays. That doesn't necessarily work in this instance because, you know, Marcus Mariota is athletic as heck.

I guess it would be the arm, because he'd probably come in as relief or a sign that the Falcons are headed in a different direction or if Ridder outright won the starting job this summer. I'm not much into bold predictions, but odds seem strong, at this stage, that Mariota will start this season as the starter. If he's impactful, he should play every snap. Unless, of course, the Falcons record gets to a point where they just want to see what they have in Ridder.