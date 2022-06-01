What you need to know about Falcons classic red helmet, how it fits into 2022

2010 | Week 10 vs. Baltimore

Remember what we said about comeback victories? Atlanta and Baltimore both entered a Week 10, Thursday Night Football matchup with identical 6-2 records. This occasion was truly a 'Prime Time' affair as the Falcons honored the legendary Deion Sanders with an induction into the team's Ring of Honor. With Sanders in attendance as part of NFL Network's coverage of the game, The Falcons took an early 13-0 lead and would have a 20-7 advantage early in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta saw that 13-point edge turn into a 21-20 deficit with just 1:05 remaining in the game. Ryan would hit Michael Jenkins on the sideline for a 24-yard gain and then White over the middle for 15 yards. A defensive pass interference call moved the ball to the Ravens' 33-yard line and then the throwback magic struck again. On first-and-10 with 24 seconds remaining, Ryan rolled to his left and connected with an open and in stride White who raced into the end zone to give Atlanta the 26-21 victory.

2012 | Week 4 vs. Carolina

The Falcons opened the 2012 season looking to take the next step after back-to-back playoff seasons each ended in one-and-done fashion. They got off to a good start, routing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, intercepting Peyton Manning three times and outlasting the Broncos in Week 2 and throttling the Chargers in Week 3. The team entered its Week 3 matchup with the Carolina Panthers riding high off those impressive wins. Like many division contests, this one would prove to be a tight one. The game saw four lead changes in the first three quarters and would feature two more in the fourth.