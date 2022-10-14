Falcons honoring past, looking to future while wearing iconic red helmets

The Falcons will look a little different Sunday when they play the 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
And, no, they didn't undergo major personnel changes. They're rocking a different, old-school look.
This Week 6 matchup will be the first time in a long time they're wearing the iconic red helmet from their first NFL season in 1966, and will pair it with throwback uniforms against a former NFC West rival.
The helmet will feature the old Falcons logo and black, white and gold striping to honor both the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech. That style was worn from 1966-69, before the gold striping was removed.
Contemporary players like rocking throwbacks, especially in honor of those who came before.
"I think anytime you can wear any type of throwback and you see the guys that came before you; Hall of Famers and really good players, it's pretty cool that you can wear that same uniform, especially the red ones," Falcons safety Erik Harris said.
The Falcons are honoring a bygone era, which they've done before. The brought the uniform combo back in 2009, in homage to the 1966 squad. They wore it each year through 2013, until the NFL mandated there only be one helmet. That rule has been lifted, and the Falcons jumped at the opportunity to honor the past.
Fans will be able to see join the Red Helmet Pop-Up at Pemberton Place at the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, an event with giveaways, autographs from Falcons legends and more on Saturday afternoon from 1-4 p.m.
Fans attending Sunday's games can take photos with the giants red helmet at the Front Porch of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, located just inside Gate 2.
Sunday's game will provide an opportunity to honor the past while the Falcons are hoping to win a crucial game and keep an eye on building for the future.
Dive into the past with these classic moments of Atlanta Falcons history featuring the iconic red helmet. The Falcons will wear the red helmet again this Sunday when they face off with the San Francisco 49ers.