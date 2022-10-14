Falcons honoring past, looking to future while wearing iconic red helmets

Oct 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

red-helmet-use-this-one
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons will look a little different Sunday when they play the 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And, no, they didn't undergo major personnel changes. They're rocking a different, old-school look.

RELATED CONTENT:

This Week 6 matchup will be the first time in a long time they're wearing the iconic red helmet from their first NFL season in 1966, and will pair it with throwback uniforms against a former NFC West rival.

The helmet will feature the old Falcons logo and black, white and gold striping to honor both the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech. That style was worn from 1966-69, before the gold striping was removed.

Contemporary players like rocking throwbacks, especially in honor of those who came before.

"I think anytime you can wear any type of throwback and you see the guys that came before you; Hall of Famers and really good players, it's pretty cool that you can wear that same uniform, especially the red ones," Falcons safety Erik Harris said.

The Falcons are honoring a bygone era, which they've done before. The brought the uniform combo back in 2009, in homage to the 1966 squad. They wore it each year through 2013, until the NFL mandated there only be one helmet. That rule has been lifted, and the Falcons jumped at the opportunity to honor the past.

Fans will be able to see join the Red Helmet Pop-Up at Pemberton Place at the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, an event with giveaways, autographs from Falcons legends and more on Saturday afternoon from 1-4 p.m.

Fans attending Sunday's games can take photos with the giants red helmet at the Front Porch of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, located just inside Gate 2.

Sunday's game will provide an opportunity to honor the past while the Falcons are hoping to win a crucial game and keep an eye on building for the future.

Throwback Thursday: The Historic Red Helmet

Dive into the past with these classic moments of Atlanta Falcons history featuring the iconic red helmet. The Falcons will wear the red helmet again this Sunday when they face off with the San Francisco 49ers.

Scenes from the first Atlanta Falcons game against the Rams in 1966.
1 / 23

Scenes from the first Atlanta Falcons game against the Rams in 1966.

Scenes from The Atlanta Falcons game against the Cardinals in 1966.
2 / 23

Scenes from The Atlanta Falcons game against the Cardinals in 1966.

Scenes from an Atlanta Falcons game in 1966.
3 / 23

Scenes from an Atlanta Falcons game in 1966.

Scenes from The Atlanta Falcons game against the Cardinals in 1966.
4 / 23

Scenes from The Atlanta Falcons game against the Cardinals in 1966.

Scenes from The Atlanta Falcons game featuring the Red Helmet.
5 / 23

Scenes from The Atlanta Falcons game featuring the Red Helmet.

Scenes from an Atlanta Falcons game in 1966.
6 / 23

Scenes from an Atlanta Falcons game in 1966.

The Atlanta Falcons defense, including linebackers Greg Brezine (50). Ralph Ortega (55), and Robert Pennywell (59), and defensive linemen Jeff Merrow (75), Wilson Faumina (74), and Claude Humphrey (87), wait for the snap during a 23-7 loss to the Los Ange Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams - December 11, 1977 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
7 / 23

The Atlanta Falcons defense, including linebackers Greg Brezine (50). Ralph Ortega (55), and Robert Pennywell (59), and defensive linemen Jeff Merrow (75), Wilson Faumina (74), and Claude Humphrey (87), wait for the snap during a 23-7 loss to the Los Ange Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams - December 11, 1977 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL/AP2009
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ken Burrow (82) goes down into a three-point stance during a 20-20 tie with the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 1971, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams - September 26, 1971 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
8 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ken Burrow (82) goes down into a three-point stance during a 20-20 tie with the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 1971, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams - September 26, 1971 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL/AP2009
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tony Casillas (75) during a 14-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on October 26, 1986, at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams - October 26, 1986 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
9 / 23

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tony Casillas (75) during a 14-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on October 26, 1986, at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. Atlanta Falcons vs Los Angeles Rams - October 26, 1986 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

NFL/AP2009
defense
10 / 23
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Steve Bartkowski (10) warms up before a Falcons 27 - 0 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 6, 1981 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
11 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Steve Bartkowski (10) warms up before a Falcons 27 - 0 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 6, 1981 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Atlanta Falcons running back Gerald Riggs (42) heads downfield during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 18, 1988, in San Francisco. The Falcons won the game, 34-17. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
12 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Gerald Riggs (42) heads downfield during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 18, 1988, in San Francisco. The Falcons won the game, 34-17. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

Greg Trott/AP1988
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Turk Schonert (14) sets for play at the line of scrimmage in 1986. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
13 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Turk Schonert (14) sets for play at the line of scrimmage in 1986. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Buddy Curry (50) waits for the snap during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 23, 1986, in San Francisco. The 49ers won the game, 20-0. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)
14 / 23

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Buddy Curry (50) waits for the snap during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 23, 1986, in San Francisco. The 49ers won the game, 20-0. (AP Photo/Greg Trott)

Greg Trott/AP1986
Quarterback Scott Hunter (16) of the Atlanta Falcons in 1976. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
15 / 23

Quarterback Scott Hunter (16) of the Atlanta Falcons in 1976. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Bart
16 / 23
Atlanta Falcons running back James Primus (49) tries to catch the ball during a 34-17 victory over San Francisco 49ers on September 18, 1988, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers - September 18, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)
17 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back James Primus (49) tries to catch the ball during a 34-17 victory over San Francisco 49ers on September 18, 1988, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers - September 18, 1988 (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli / NFL Photos
Los Angeles Rams running back John Cappelletti (22) is stopped by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Dewey McClain (52) during an NFL game on December 4, 1976. The Rams defeated the Falcons 59-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
18 / 23

Los Angeles Rams running back John Cappelletti (22) is stopped by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Dewey McClain (52) during an NFL game on December 4, 1976. The Rams defeated the Falcons 59-0. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/Peter Read Miller
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders #21 wears the Red Helmet for a game.
19 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders #21 wears the Red Helmet for a game.

Scenes from The Atlanta Falcons game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 3, 2010.
20 / 23

Scenes from The Atlanta Falcons game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 3, 2010.

Scenes from The Atlanta Falcons game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 3, 2010.
21 / 23

Scenes from The Atlanta Falcons game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 3, 2010.

Scenes from The Atlanta Falcons game against the Carolina Panthers on September 30, 2012.
22 / 23

Scenes from The Atlanta Falcons game against the Carolina Panthers on September 30, 2012.

The Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Atlanta, GA on October 3, 2010.
23 / 23

The Atlanta Falcons huddle before the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Atlanta, GA on October 3, 2010.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
falcons_audible_in_article_promo

The Falcons Audible presented by AT&T

Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons QBs Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons Daily: 'You want to be the aggressor': How the offensive line has Falcons running strong

Falcons rank No. 2 in yards per carry before contact, No. 3 in rushing yards per game

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Mykal Walker, three other starters as 49ers practice week continues

Elijah Wilkinson, Ade Ogundeji, Bradley Pinion also on Thursday participation report

news

'He's got a very high-level of football intelligence and football sense': Why Olamide Zaccheaus impact has been vital this season

The fourth-year wide receiver is averaging 17.8 yards per catch

news

Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota discuss Falcons need to improve on first and second down

Arthur Smith said San Francisco 49ers defense can be "a nightmare" if Falcons offense cannot stay on track.

news

How the Falcons found Jared Bernhardt, the lacrosse star turned NFL receiver

The story is actually a really simple one.

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Mykal Walker, two other starters as 49ers practice prep begins

Elijah Wilkinson, Ade Ogundeji also on Wednesday participation report

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and Drake London, Grady Jarrett and Marcus Mariota

You questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. 49ers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 6 of 2022 NFL regular season

Abdullah Anderson moves into first-team slot following Anthony Rush release

news

What Grady Jarrett had to say about the roughing the passer penalty after sacking Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

news

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett sack of Tom Brady, Marcus Mariota, Caleb Huntley and more

We also discuss what it'll take to put a complete game together in this Tuesday mailbag

Top News

Falcons honoring past, looking to future while wearing iconic red helmets

Falcons Daily: 'You want to be the aggressor': How the offensive line has Falcons running strong

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Mykal Walker, three other starters as 49ers practice week continues

Week 6 Practice | 10.13.22

Advertising