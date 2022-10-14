Falcons honoring past, looking to future while wearing iconic red helmets

The Falcons will look a little different Sunday when they play the 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And, no, they didn't undergo major personnel changes. They're rocking a different, old-school look.

This Week 6 matchup will be the first time in a long time they're wearing the iconic red helmet from their first NFL season in 1966, and will pair it with throwback uniforms against a former NFC West rival.

The helmet will feature the old Falcons logo and black, white and gold striping to honor both the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech. That style was worn from 1966-69, before the gold striping was removed.

Contemporary players like rocking throwbacks, especially in honor of those who came before.