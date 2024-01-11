The Atlanta Falcons are actively searching for the 19th head coach in franchise history. The organization parted ways with Arthur Smith at midnight after the final game of the 2023 season on Jan. 7. Falcons leadership immediately began looking for his replacement. We'll document that process extensively in this Falcons head coach tracker.

The Falcons have said they will announce interviews after they are completed with each candidate. We'll provide those updates here as well. What we have now are aggregated reports of interview requests, as it states relating to each candidate listed below.

The NFL has specific rules for how and when teams can conduct these interviews, and they are outlined here.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the Falcons will be thorough and patient finding the right individual for the head coaching job, with the aim of getting the hire right and setting the franchise up for a period of sustained success.

"There is no timetable," Blank said. "The only timetable is to do this correctly."