The Atlanta Falcons are actively searching for the 19th head coach in franchise history. The organization parted ways with Arthur Smith at midnight after the final game of the 2023 season on Jan. 7. Falcons leadership immediately began looking for his replacement. We'll document that process extensively in this Falcons head coach tracker.
The Falcons have said they will announce interviews after they are completed with each candidate. We'll provide those updates here as well. What we have now are aggregated reports of interview requests, as it states relating to each candidate listed below.
The NFL has specific rules for how and when teams can conduct these interviews, and they are outlined here.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the Falcons will be thorough and patient finding the right individual for the head coaching job, with the aim of getting the hire right and setting the franchise up for a period of sustained success.
"There is no timetable," Blank said. "The only timetable is to do this correctly."
Let this be your location for everything you need to know about the Falcons' search for a new head coach.
MIKE MACDONALD
Report of interview request (1/11): ESPN’s Adam Schefter
Current job: Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator
Resume highlights:
- Baltimore Ravens, 2014-20: He gained his first NFL gig as an intern. After a year in the role, he was promoted to defensive assistant for two seasons. In 2022, Macdonald worked as the defensive backs coach before moving to coach the linebackers for his final three seasons.
- Michigan, 2021: Macdonald returned to the college ranks for a season as a defensive coordinator.
- Baltimore Ravens, 2022-23 (second stint): He went back to the Ravens as a defensive coordinator, a role he has maintained since.
STEVE WILKS
Report of interview request (1/11): ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo
Current job: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator
Resume highlights:
- Carolina Panthers, 2012-17: Wilks held positions as the defensive backs coach (2012-14), assistant head coach and defensive backs coach (2015-16) and assistant head coach and defensive coordinator (2017).
- Arizona Cardinals, 2018: Wilks was named head coach in January 2018.
- Carolina Panthers, 2022 (second stint): Wilks began the season as the defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach before spending the final six games of the season as the interim head coach.
AARON GLENN
Report of interview request (1/11): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport
Current job: Detroit Lions defensive coordinator
Resume highlights:
- Cleveland Browns, 2014-15: Glenn worked as the assistant defensive back coach.
- New Orleans Saints, 2016-20: He spent all five seasons as the defensive backs coach.
- Detroit Lions, 2021-23: Glenn has been the defensive coordinator ever since he arrived.
RAHEEM MORRIS
Report of interview request (1/11): ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler
Current job: Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator
Resume highlights:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2002-05: Morris held positions as the defensive quality control coach before being promoted to a defensive assistant. He was later the assistant defensive backs coach.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2007-11 (second stint): Morris was hired as the defensive backs coach before being promoted to head coach in 2009. He maintained that top position until 2011.
- Atlanta Falcons, 2015-19: Morris held the position of assistant head coach and pass game coordinator before being promoted to wide receivers coach from 2016-2019. Morris was then promoted again to defensive coordinator in 2020. He was the interim head coach for the final 11 games of 2020.
- Los Angeles Rams, 2021-23: Morris is the defensive coordinator. The Rams won Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.
BRIAN CALLAHAN
Report of interview request (1/11): NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero
Current job: Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator
Resume highlights:
- Denver Broncos, 2010-15: Callahan got his start as a coaching assistant. Within a year, he landed the role in offensive quality control. In 2013, he became an offensive assistant and remained as such through 2015.
- Detroit Lions, 2016-18: He was hired as the quarterbacks coach and never changed.
- Cincinnati Bengals, 2019-23: Callahan joined as the offensive coordinator and still is.
BEN JOHNSON
Report of interview request (1/11): NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero
Current job: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator
Resume highlights:
- Boston College, 2009-11: Johnson served as a graduate assistant for two years before earning the role of tight ends coach.
- Miami Dolphins, 2012-18: He started as an offensive assistant, then transitioned into the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2012. Johnson added tight ends to his responsibility in 2015. He moved to assistant wide receivers coach from 2016-17 before being promoted to the wide receivers coach in 2018.
- Detroit Lions, 2019-23: Johnson began as the offensive quality control coach but switched to tight ends in his second season. He became the offensive coordinate in 2022, where he remained this past season.
BOBBY SLOWIK
Report of interview request (1/11): Sport Illustrated’s Albert Breer
Current job: Houston Texans offensive coordinator
Resume highlights:
- Washington Commanders, 2010-13: Slowik started as the video assistant and moved up to defensive assistant coach a season later for the rest for his tenure there.
- San Francisco 49ers, 2017-21: He first served as the defensive quality coach before moving over to offensive assistant coach two seasons later. Slowik also held offensive passing game specialists and offensive passing game coordinator titles in the next two seasons respectively.
- Houston Texans, 2023: Slowik is currently in his first season as the offensive coordinator.
ANTHONY WEAVER
Report of interview request (1/11): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport
Current job: Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line
Resume highlights:
- Cleveland Browns, 2014-15: Weaver served as defensive line coach for two seasons.
- Houston Texans, 2016-20: He spent four seasons as the defensive line coach for four seasons before moving up to defensive coordinator in 2020.
- Baltimore Ravens, 2020-23: Weaver started as defensive line/defensive run game coordinator and became the Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line a season later, the position that he currently holds.