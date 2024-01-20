Falcons announce second completed interview with Bill Belichick

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have completed a second interview with Bill Belichick for the organization's head coach position, the club announced on Friday, Jan. 19. Belichick spent the past 24 seasons as head coach of the New England Patriots where he led the Patriots to 17 division titles and six Super Bowl Championships.

Head coach interviews completed:

The Falcons have completed initial head coach interviews with the following individuals:

Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald

Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero

Baltimore Ravens Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver

Former New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick

University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn

NFL Protocols:

Per NFL protocols, interviews with employees of other clubs must be conducted virtually prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games on Sunday, Jan. 21. If the employer club had a Wild Card bye, virtual interviews had to be conducted prior to the conclusion of Wild Card games.

If the employer club was a Wild Card participant, virtual interviews could begin three days after its Wild Card game and must be conducted prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games.