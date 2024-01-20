Falcons announce second completed interview with Bill Belichick

Atlanta announced a completed first interview with the former Patriots head coach on Monday, Jan. 15. 

Jan 19, 2024 at 07:44 PM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have completed a second interview with Bill Belichick for the organization's head coach position, the club announced on Friday, Jan. 19. Belichick spent the past 24 seasons as head coach of the New England Patriots where he led the Patriots to 17 division titles and six Super Bowl Championships.

Head coach interviews completed:

The Falcons have completed initial head coach interviews with the following individuals:

  • Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald
  • Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan
  • San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks
  • Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero
  • Baltimore Ravens Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver
  • Former New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick
  • University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
  • Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson
  • Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn

TRACKER: Keep up with the Falcons' search for a new head coach

NFL Protocols:

Per NFL protocols, interviews with employees of other clubs must be conducted virtually prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games on Sunday, Jan. 21. If the employer club had a Wild Card bye, virtual interviews had to be conducted prior to the conclusion of Wild Card games.

If the employer club was a Wild Card participant, virtual interviews could begin three days after its Wild Card game and must be conducted prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, clubs may conduct in-person or virtual interviews with candidates who are employed by other NFL clubs whose seasons have concluded and are prohibited from conducting initial interviews with candidates who are employed by clubs participating in the Conference Championship Games until the conclusion of the employer club's season.

