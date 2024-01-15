Falcons announce completed interview with Anthony Weaver 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have completed a virtual interview with Anthony Weaver for the organization's head coach position, the team announced Sunday, Jan. 14.

The 43-year-old is looking to embark on his 13th year of coaching in the NFL. He's currently the Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line, though he does have coordinator history with a one-year stint at the Houston Texans in 2020.

Per NFL protocols, interviews with employees of other clubs must be conducted virtually prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games on Sunday, Jan. 21. If the employer club has a Wild Card bye, virtual interviews must be conducted prior to the conclusion of Wild Card games. If the employer club is a Wild Card participant, virtual interviews may begin three days after its Wild Card game and must be conducted prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, clubs may conduct in-person or virtual interviews with candidates who are employed by other NFL clubs whose seasons have concluded and are prohibited from conducting initial interviews with candidates who are employed by clubs participating in the Conference Championship Games until the conclusion of the employer club's season.

Let's learn more about someone the Falcons are considering to become the 19th head coach in franchise history.

Interview date: Sunday, Jan. 14

Current job: Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line

Resume highlights:

Cleveland Browns, 2014-15: Weaver served as defensive line coach for two seasons.

Houston Texans, 2016-20: Weaver spent four seasons as the defensive line coach before moving up to defensive coordinator in 2020.

Baltimore Ravens, 2021-23: Weaver started as defensive line/defensive run game coordinator and became the Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line a season later, the position that he currently holds.

Local connections: Defensive lineman Calais Campbell played under Weaver from 2021-22, before joining the Falcons. If Weaver were to come to Atlanta, that may impact Campbell's decision to stick around.

Why he's a candidate: The Ravens defensive line has been dominant under Weaver's guidance in the past three seasons.

In 2021, his first with the unit, the front was No. 1 in rushing yards allowed. In 2022, it took a step back but only to No. 3. Then, in 2023, it took a farther step back to No. 14. But this past season, the Ravens defensive line only let six rushing touchdowns slip by, which was the fewest in the league.

According to Weaver’s profile on the Ravens website, Weaver helped lead the team's 2023 offensive coordinator search, which ultimately led to Todd Monken receiving the job. That goes to show Weaver has what it takes to be involved in major personnel conversations that would be required by a head coach.

Weaver is far from new to the NFL, too. He has been a coach in some capacity for 12 years and was a player for seven seasons prior to the jump.

Perhaps that why the Falcons aren't the only team in need of a head coach showing interest in Weaver. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Washington Commanders also requested permission to interview Weaver.