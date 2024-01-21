Falcons announce completed interview with Bobby Slowik

The Falcons have completed a virtual interview with Bobby Slowik for their head-coaching vacancy, the team announced on Sunday, Jan. 21.

The 36-year old is currently the Houston Texans offensive coordinator. This season is Slowik's first with that organization under that title. He spent the previous six seasons working with the San Francisco 49ers before leaving for his latest opportunity.

Per NFL protocols, interviews with employees of other clubs must be conducted virtually prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games on Sunday, Jan. 21. If the employer club had a Wild Card bye, virtual interviews had to be conducted prior to the conclusion of Wild Card games.

If the employer club was a Wild Card participant, virtual interviews could begin three days after its Wild Card game and must be conducted prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, clubs may conduct in-person or virtual interviews with candidates who are employed by other NFL clubs whose seasons have concluded and are prohibited from conducting initial interviews with candidates who are employed by clubs participating in the Conference Championship Games until the conclusion of the employer club's season.

Let's learn more about someone the Falcons are considering to become the 19th head coach in franchise history.

Interview date: Sunday, Jan. 21

Current job: Houston Texans offensive coordinator

Resume highlights:

Washington Commanders, 2010-2013: Slowik started as the Commanders video assistant and moved up to defensive assistant coach a season later for the rest for his Washington tenure.

San Francisco 49ers, 2017-22: He served as the 49ers defensive quality coach before moving over to offensive assistant coach two seasons later. Slowik also held offensive passing game specialists and offensive passing game coordinator titles in his final two seasons, respectively.

Houston Texans, 2023: He is currently in his first season as the Houston Texans offensive coordinator.

Why he's a candidate: Slowik has received praise for his work with the upstart Texans, who surprised many winning the AFC South and made an advancement through the playoffs. That's especially true of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has played extremely well as a rookie and recorded 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions running Slowik's system.

Slowik also comes from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, same as Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. Falcons fans know firsthand that Shanahan's system can be effective, as it was when the now 49ers coach was Atlanta's offensive coordinator from 2015-16.

Slowik has already interviewed with the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans, with a few more outstanding interview requests, per KPRC 2-TV in Houston.