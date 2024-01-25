Falcons announce completed second interview with Bobby Slowik

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Bobby Slowik completed an in-person second interview with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Jan. 25, the organization announced.
Slowik spent the 2023 season as the Houston Texans offensive coordinator. He has 10 years of experience in the NFL.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Slowik also had an in-person interview with the Washington Commanders for their vacancy at head coach.
Slowik marks the fourth candidate with whom the Falcons have completed a second interview. Slowik making it to this round increases his chances of becoming a head coach for the first time in his career, at any level.
Other coaches who have gone through a second interview with the Falcons so far include:
- Bill Belichick: Monday, 15 | What you need to know
- Raheem Morris: Tuesday, Jan. 23 | What you need to know
- Ejiro Evero: Wednesday, Jan. 24 | What you need to know
For a full analysis on Slowik, click here.
Second interview date: Thursday, Jan. 25
Interview date: Sunday, Jan. 21
Current job: Houston Texans offensive coordinator
Resume highlights:
- Washington Commanders, 2010-13: Slowik started as the video assistant and moved up to defensive assistant coach a season later for the rest for his tenure there.
- San Francisco 49ers, 2017-21: He first served as the defensive quality coach before moving over to offensive assistant coach two seasons later. Slowik also held offensive passing game specialist and offensive passing game coordinator titles in the next two seasons, respectively.
- Houston Texans, 2023: Slowik is currently in his first season as the offensive coordinator.