Falcons announce completed second interview with Raheem Morris

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Raheem Morris completed his second interview with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, Jan. 23, the organization announced.
Morris spent the 2023 season as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator. He has 21 years of experience in the NFL.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Morris is scheduling second in-person interviews with the Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks – all for the role of head coach.
Morris marks the second candidate with whom the Falcons have completed a second interview to possibly become their head coach. Morris making it to this round increases his chances of returning to the organization for which he was the interim head coach in 2020.
Candidate who has gone through a second interview with the Falcons so far:
- Bill Belichick: Monday, Jan. 19 | What you need to know
Second interview date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
Initial interview date: Saturday, Jan. 20
Current job: Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator
Resume highlights:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2002-05: Morris held positions as the Bucs' defensive quality control coach before being promoted to a defensive assistant, and later to assistant defensive backs coach.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2007-11 (second stint): Morris was hired as the Bucs' defensive backs coach before being promoted to head coach in 2009. He held the head coaching position until 2011.
- Atlanta Falcons, 2015-19: Held the position of assistant head coach and pass game coordinator before being promoted to wide receivers coach from 2016-2019. Morris was then promoted again to defensive coordinator in 2020. He was the Falcons' interim head coach for the final 11 games of 2020.
- Los Angeles Rams, 2021-23: Morris is the Rams' defensive coordinator. The Rams won Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.