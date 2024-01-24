Falcons announce completed second interview with Raheem Morris

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Raheem Morris completed his second interview with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, Jan. 23, the organization announced.

Morris spent the 2023 season as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator. He has 21 years of experience in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Morris is scheduling second in-person interviews with the Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks – all for the role of head coach.

Morris marks the second candidate with whom the Falcons have completed a second interview to possibly become their head coach. Morris making it to this round increases his chances of returning to the organization for which he was the interim head coach in 2020.

Candidate who has gone through a second interview with the Falcons so far:

Bill Belichick: Monday, Jan. 19 | What you need to know

For full analysis on Morris, **click here**.

--

Second interview date: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Initial interview date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Current job: Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator

Resume highlights: