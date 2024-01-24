Falcons announce completed second interview with Raheem Morris

Rams defensive coordinator conducted in-person interview with Atlanta, where he was interim head coach in 2020.

Jan 23, 2024 at 07:50 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

16x9-Second-Interview

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Raheem Morris completed his second interview with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, Jan. 23, the organization announced.

Morris spent the 2023 season as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator. He has 21 years of experience in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Morris is scheduling second in-person interviews with the Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks – all for the role of head coach.

Morris marks the second candidate with whom the Falcons have completed a second interview to possibly become their head coach. Morris making it to this round increases his chances of returning to the organization for which he was the interim head coach in 2020.

Candidate who has gone through a second interview with the Falcons so far:

TRACKER: **Keep up with the Falcons’ search for a new head coach**

For full analysis on Morris, **click here**.

--

Second interview date: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Initial interview date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Current job: Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator

Resume highlights:

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2002-05: Morris held positions as the Bucs' defensive quality control coach before being promoted to a defensive assistant, and later to assistant defensive backs coach.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2007-11 (second stint): Morris was hired as the Bucs' defensive backs coach before being promoted to head coach in 2009. He held the head coaching position until 2011.
  • Atlanta Falcons, 2015-19: Held the position of assistant head coach and pass game coordinator before being promoted to wide receivers coach from 2016-2019. Morris was then promoted again to defensive coordinator in 2020. He was the Falcons' interim head coach for the final 11 games of 2020.
  • Los Angeles Rams, 2021-23: Morris is the Rams' defensive coordinator. The Rams won Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.
16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

Jovaughn Gwyn must step up after redshirt-type season in 2023 -- Rookie Review

The seventh-round NFL draft pick spent his rookie season mostly working behind the scenes.
news

Running back Bijan Robinson named to PFWA's 2023 All-Rookie Team

The Pro Football Writers of America will roll out all of its 2023 On-Field Award winners this week.
news

Falcons finally find long-term fit at left guard in Matthew Bergeron -- Rookie Review

The Falcons' second-round draft pick in 2023 played a team-high 1,129 offensive snaps at left guard, a position that has been a revolving door for years. 
news

Chris Lindstrom, Jessie Bates III voted to PFWA teams

The Pro Football Writers of America will roll out all of its 2023 On-Field Award winners this week.

Top News

Falcons announce completed second interview with Raheem Morris

Falcons head coach tracker

Running back Bijan Robinson named to PFWA's 2023 All-Rookie Team

Jovaughn Gwyn must step up after redshirt-type season in 2023 -- Rookie Review

Advertising