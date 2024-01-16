Falcons announce completed interview with Bill Belichick

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - The Atlanta Falcons have completed an interview with Bill Belichick for the organization's head coach position, the club announced Monday. Belichick spent the past 24 seasons as head coach of the New England Patriots where he led the Patriots to 17 division titles and six Super Bowl Championships.

