Falcons announce completed second interview with Ejiro Evero

The Panthers defensive coordinator conducted an in-person interview with the Falcons on Wednesday.

Jan 24, 2024 at 01:21 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Ejiro Evero completed an in-person second interview with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, Jan. 24, the organization announced.

Evero spent the 2023 season as the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator. He has 16 years of experience in the NFL.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Evero also had second interviews with the Panthers and Seattle Seahawks for their own head coaching vacancies.

Evero marks the third candidate with whom the Falcons have completed a second interview. Evero making it to this round increases his chance of becoming a head coach for the first time in his career, at any level.

Other candidates who have gone through a second interview with the Falcons so far include:

--
For full analysis on Evero, click here.

Second interview date: Wednesday, Jan. 24

First interview date: Sunday, Jan. 14

Current job: Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator

Resume highlights:

  • Los Angeles Rams, 2017-21: Evero served as the safeties coach for four seasons then moved to defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach in the Super Bowl-winning 2021 season.
  • Denver Broncos, 2022: Evero was promoted to defensive coordinator.
  • Carolina Panthers, 2023: Evero maintained the role of defensive coordinator.
