Falcons announce completed interview with Ejiro Evero

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. —The Atlanta Falcons have completed a virtual interview with Ejiro Evero for the organization's head coach position, the team announced Sunday, Jan. 14.

The 43-year-old has been on six NFL staffs since 2007, most recently peaking in the staff hierarchy with the Denver Broncos in 2022 and the Carolina Panthers in 2023 as defensive coordinator. He does not have any prior head-coaching experience.

Per NFL protocols, interviews with employees of other clubs must be conducted virtually prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games on Sunday, Jan. 21. If the employer club has a Wild Card bye, virtual interviews must be conducted prior to the conclusion of Wild Card games. If the employer club is a Wild Card participant, virtual interviews may begin three days after its Wild Card game and must be conducted prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, clubs may conduct in-person or virtual interviews with candidates who are employed by other NFL clubs whose seasons have concluded and are prohibited from conducting initial interviews with candidates who are employed by clubs participating in the Conference Championship Games until the conclusion of the employer club's season.

Let's learn more about someone the Falcons are considering to become the 19th head coach in franchise history.

Interview date: Sunday, Jan. 14

Current job: Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator

Resume highlights:

Los Angeles Rams, 2017-21: Evero served as the safeties coach for four seasons then moved to defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach in the Super Bowl-winning 2021 season.

Denver Broncos, 2022: Evero was promoted to defensive coordinator.

Carolina Panthers, 2023: Evero maintained the role of defensive coordinator.

Why he's a candidate: Evero has proven he can make the most out of a defense, even when its counterpart unit isn't doing so well.

In 2022, when Evero was the Broncos defensive coordinator, Denver's offense was No. 32 in points scored and No. 21 in total yards. It didn't crack the top 10 in any of the major statistical categories – passing yards, rushing yards or touchdowns. The Broncos defense, however, did. It was No. 14 in points allowed but No. 7 in yards allowed. It was also No. 12 in passing yards allowed, No. 10 in rushing yards allowed and Nos. 5 and 10 in passing and rushing touchdowns allowed, respectively. So, clearly, the Broncos were able to operate better on defense with Evero than they were offense.

It was a similar situation in 2023 with the Panthers, but not as consistently obvious in the difference. Carolina's offense was No. 31 in points scored and No. 32 in total yards. Again, it didn't crack the top 10 in any of the same major statistical categories already noted. The defense was No. 29 in points allowed, so that's not good, but No. 4 in yards allowed. It was also No. 3 in passing yards allowed, No. 23 in rushing yards allowed and Nos. 4 and 32 in passing and rushing touchdowns allowed, respectively. Clearly, the run defense struggled more than the pass. But alas, Carolina's defense still held stronger than offense overall.

The past two seasons alone show glimpses of Evero's potential, at least defensively.

Besides, according to The Denver Post, the Broncos denied the Falcons their request to interview Evero last offseason when searching for a defensive coordinator, so there's a history of interest between the two parties.