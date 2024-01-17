Falcons announce completed interview with Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh led the University of Michigan football team to a College Football Playoff national championship with a victory over Washington in the title game. 

Jan 16, 2024 at 09:58 PM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
Jim - 16x9

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA -- The Atlanta Falcons have completed an interview with Jim Harbaugh for the organization's head coach position, the club announced Tuesday. Harbaugh has spent the past nine years (2015-23) as head coach at the University of Michigan, leading the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2024. Prior to Michigan, Harbaugh spent four seasons (2011-14) as head coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

Head Coach Interviews Completed:

The Falcons have completed initial head coach interviews with the following individuals:

  • Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald
  • Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan
  • San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks
  • Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero
  • Baltimore Ravens Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver
  • Former New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick
  • University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

TRACKER: Keep up with the Falcons' search for their next head coach

NFL Protocols:

Per NFL protocols, interviews with employees of other clubs must be conducted virtually prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games on Sunday, Jan. 21. If the employer club has a Wild Card bye, virtual interviews must be conducted prior to the conclusion of Wild Card games. If the employer club is a Wild Card participant, virtual interviews may begin three days after its Wild Card game and must be conducted prior to the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games.Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, clubs may conduct in-person or virtual interviews with candidates who are employed by other NFL clubs whose seasons have concluded and are prohibited from conducting initial interviews with candidates who are employed by clubs participating in the Conference Championship Games until the conclusion of the employer club's season.

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

How to vote Falcons running back Bijan Robinson for 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year

Robinson is one of six finalists available for fans to vote on now until Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. ET on NFL.com or the NFL Mobile App. 
news

Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and the outlook of the quarterback position in 2024

The Falcons Breakdown series kicks off with a look at the construction of the quarterback room in Atlanta, and what changes are to come. 
news

Falcons End of Season Awards: 2023 edition

Though the Falcons finished 7-10 and outside the playoffs, this wasn't a season of no highs and all lows.
news

Falcons announce completed interview with Bill Belichick

Belichick spent the past 24 seasons as head coach of the New England Patriots where he led the Patriots to 17 division titles and six Super Bowl Championships.
news

Falcons announce completed interview with Anthony Weaver 

What you need to know about Anthony Weaver, the Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line in 2023.
news

Falcons announce completed interview with Ejiro Evero

What you need to know about Evero, the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator in 2023.
news

Falcons announce completed interview with Steve Wilks

Wilks has found significant success with the 49ers, a defense that ranks third in scoring defense and top-10 in opponent yards allowed and defensive takeaways per game. 
news

Falcons announce completed interview with Brian Callahan

What you need to know about Callahan, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator the last five seasons and someone who has worked with quarterbacks most of his career.
news

Falcons announce completed interview with Mike Macdonald 

What you need to know about Macdonald, Ravens defensive coordinator in 2022 and '23.
news

Jessie Bates III, Chris Lindstrom named to AP All-Pro second team for 2023

This is Lindstrom's second All-Pro honor, Bates' first. 
news

Falcons head coach tracker

What you need to know about candidates the team is considering for this all-important hire. 

Top News

Falcons announce completed interview with Jim Harbaugh

Falcons head coach tracker

Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and the outlook of the quarterback position in 2024

How to vote Falcons running back Bijan Robinson for 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year

Advertising