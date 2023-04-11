2023 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons trade down, pick up selections and Iowa pass rusher

I have been avoiding mock draft trades for a long time now. I think they're tough to project and a bit of fantasy when created in the mind, so I don't do many. But we've reached a point in our draft prognostication that we've looked at tons of options the Falcons could select at No. 8 overall.
It's time to consider a scenario where the Falcons would move out of the pick.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Official free agency signings: S Jessie Bates III, DL David Onyemata, LB Kaden Elliss, QB Taylor Heinicke, CB Mike Hughes, LB Tae Davis, WR Mack Hollins; DL Joe Gaziano, WR Scotty Miller, DL Calais Campbell, OL Josh Miles
- Top three Falcons needs and how to fix them during the 2023 NFL Draft
- Key learnings, themes from Falcons approach to free agency
- Report: Falcons land CB Jeff Okudah in trade with Lions
In this instance, a number of top options are gone and the Falcons slide down a little bit, add another selection and still get quality pass rusher who sure seems like a scheme fit.
Iowa's Lukas Van Ness is the guy in that scenario, where the Falcons trade back with Tennessee, who moves up to take Will Levis, the last of the top quarterbacks available after three signal callers go in the top four.
The trade: Falcons give No. 8 to Tennessee for Nos. 11 and 147 in 2023, plus next year's second-round pick. The Titans could be in rebuild mode, meaning that 2024 second-round pick might be high.
A top cornerback and a few elite edge guys are also gone, but the Falcons are thrilled to get Van Ness and them some out of the No. 8 overall selection. Let's take a look at how the rest of the first round plays out in our fifth mock draft.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, TE
Analysis: I'm not moving off of this pick. C.J. Stroud seems to be everything Frank Reich wants in a quarterback.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL
Analysis: Don't overthink this one. Perceived size issues be darned. Bryce Young has all the skill you want in a franchise quarterback.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
Analysis: Wouldn't be shocked if the Cardinals trade this pick. They'll probably get tons of calls from quarterback-hungry teams looking to jump the Colts. In this instance, they stay put and take Will Anderson. The Cards need help everywhere, especially along the defensive front.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
Analysis: Colts go big on upside here and take Anthony Richardson, looking for a third elite quarterback they've taken in the top five.
Via Denver
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB
Analysis: 'Hawks address their biggest need with a does-everything-well edge rusher.
via L.A. Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB
Analysis: The beleaguered Georgia product experiences a short fall but lands in an excellent spot for his undeniable talent.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge
Analysis: Raiders stay out of the quarterback class and go with the best player available at a premium position. That Vegas defense needs a lot of work.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, TE
Analysis: Titans need offensive line help, but they look toward the future here and take a quarterback with tons of great traits.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, OL
Analysis: The Bears need help everywhere and can't miss with a pick this high. They go with a virtual sure thing who can play tackle or guard.
via Saints
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DB, DL
Analysis: Eagles like to bring defensive linemen at you in waves. And, with a somewhat aging crew that has experienced some losses, they go with an athletic freak who can flat get after the quarterback.
via Titans
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR
Analysis: Falcons move back and still get a top defensive lineman. They were stressing a bit with the Eagles on the clock, but the Iowa defensive lineman should be an instant impact player in Atlanta. Devon Witherspoon remains on the board, but the reported Jeff Okudah deal lessens the need for a cornerback.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL
Analysis: They got Bryce Young. Now they have to protect him. Johnson is a versatile player and should be able to man the right tackle spot, where he can slot in opposite Laremy Tunsil.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, S, QB
Analysis: Gotta improve protection for a quarterback who technically isn't on the roster yet.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, DB
Analysis: The Ohio State product is one of many receivers who could go first in this class. He's explosive. The Patriots need his traits.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, TE, Edge
Analysis: Same position as last time, different name. Going with Mayer as the first tight end off the board.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OL
Analysis: Commanders need cornerback help and get an excellent one and the first round's midpoint. Still not really confident he falls this far.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, CB, DL
Analysis: I've given the Steelers a cornerback every time. Going offensive line here, with someone generating tons of buzz during the pre-draft process.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB
Analysis: Lions follow up the Jalen Carter pick with a talented cornerback.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, OL
Analysis: The fall stops here. Bucs land one explosive player at No. 19. If Baker Mayfield can play well enough, Tampa Bay could be competitive with Robinson and the Bucs wide receivers.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB
Analysis: Hawks nab an edge rusher first, then give Geno Smith a new talent to throw to.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OL, WR
Analysis: Justin Herbert gets another weapon.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, CB
Analysis: Ravens lost a big-bodied edge rusher in Calais Campbell. They get another (far younger) one in Murphy.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, WR
Analysis: Sticking with a DB until draft day.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OT, CB
Analysis: Jags have the weapons. They need time to use them effectively.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OL, DB
Analysis: Giants lost a safety in free agency. Gained a good one in the draft.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, WR, OL
Analysis: The Cowboys need help on the interior defensive line. This Clemson guy will give them that.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, LB
Analysis: Linebacker is a huge need. Bills get a good one.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, TE
Analysis: I think a top tight end rounds this offense into elite form.
via Broncos, through 49ers and Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DL, RB
Analysis: I know the Saints need help up front, especially on the interior. They get some here. And shout out to Dane Brugler's "The Beast" for cluing me in on him this week. Dude's a wrecking ball.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, Edge, DL
Analysis: Going RB here may not be the Eagles' style, but Gibbs is a dynamic player who could make the instant impact a title contender needs.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, DB
Analysis: They need offensive line help pretty bad, but they go for a pass rusher to make up for the Frank Clark loss.