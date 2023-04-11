Presented by

2023 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons trade down, pick up selections and Iowa pass rusher

Lukas Van Ness will join a big, tough Atlanta defensive line

Apr 11, 2023 at 01:06 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

I have been avoiding mock draft trades for a long time now. I think they're tough to project and a bit of fantasy when created in the mind, so I don't do many. But we've reached a point in our draft prognostication that we've looked at tons of options the Falcons could select at No. 8 overall.

It's time to consider a scenario where the Falcons would move out of the pick.

RELATED CONTENT:

In this instance, a number of top options are gone and the Falcons slide down a little bit, add another selection and still get quality pass rusher who sure seems like a scheme fit.

Iowa's Lukas Van Ness is the guy in that scenario, where the Falcons trade back with Tennessee, who moves up to take Will Levis, the last of the top quarterbacks available after three signal callers go in the top four.

The trade: Falcons give No. 8 to Tennessee for Nos. 11 and 147 in 2023, plus next year's second-round pick. The Titans could be in rebuild mode, meaning that 2024 second-round pick might be high.

A top cornerback and a few elite edge guys are also gone, but the Falcons are thrilled to get Van Ness and them some out of the No. 8 overall selection. Let's take a look at how the rest of the first round plays out in our fifth mock draft.

MockDraft 1920x1080 (4)
CAR
1
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
C.J. Stroud
QB | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, TE

Analysis: I'm not moving off of this pick. C.J. Stroud seems to be everything Frank Reich wants in a quarterback.

HOU
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Bryce Young
QB | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL

Analysis: Don't overthink this one. Perceived size issues be darned. Bryce Young has all the skill you want in a franchise quarterback.

ARI
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
Will Anderson
EDGE | Alabama

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

Analysis: Wouldn't be shocked if the Cardinals trade this pick. They'll probably get tons of calls from quarterback-hungry teams looking to jump the Colts. In this instance, they stay put and take Will Anderson. The Cards need help everywhere, especially along the defensive front.

IND
4
Colts.png
Anthony Richardson
QB | Florida

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

Analysis: Colts go big on upside here and take Anthony Richardson, looking for a third elite quarterback they've taken in the top five.

SEA
5
Seahawks.png
Tyree Wilson
EDGE | Texas Tech

Via Denver

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB

Analysis: 'Hawks address their biggest need with a does-everything-well edge rusher.

DET
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Jalen Carter
DL | Georgia

via L.A. Rams

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB

Analysis: The beleaguered Georgia product experiences a short fall but lands in an excellent spot for his undeniable talent.

LV
7
Raiders.png
Christian Gonzalez
CB | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge

Analysis: Raiders stay out of the quarterback class and go with the best player available at a premium position. That Vegas defense needs a lot of work.

TEN
8
Titans.png
Will Levis
QB | Kentucky

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, TE

Analysis: Titans need offensive line help, but they look toward the future here and take a quarterback with tons of great traits.

CHI
9
Bears.png
Peter Skoronski
OL | Northwestern

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, OL

Analysis: The Bears need help everywhere and can't miss with a pick this high. They go with a virtual sure thing who can play tackle or guard.

PHI
10
Eagles.png
Nolan Smith
EDGE | Georgia

via Saints

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DB, DL

Analysis: Eagles like to bring defensive linemen at you in waves. And, with a somewhat aging crew that has experienced some losses, they go with an athletic freak who can flat get after the quarterback.

ATL
11
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Lukas Van Ness
DL | Iowa

via Titans

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR

Analysis: Falcons move back and still get a top defensive lineman. They were stressing a bit with the Eagles on the clock, but the Iowa defensive lineman should be an instant impact player in Atlanta. Devon Witherspoon remains on the board, but the reported Jeff Okudah deal lessens the need for a cornerback.

HOU
12
Texans.png
Paris Johnson Jr.
OL | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL

Analysis: They got Bryce Young. Now they have to protect him. Johnson is a versatile player and should be able to man the right tackle spot, where he can slot in opposite Laremy Tunsil.

NYJ
13
Jets.png
Broderick Jones
OT | Georgia


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, S, QB

Analysis: Gotta improve protection for a quarterback who technically isn't on the roster yet.

NE
14
Patriots.png
Jaxon Smith-Ngigba
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, DB

Analysis: The Ohio State product is one of many receivers who could go first in this class. He's explosive. The Patriots need his traits.

GB
15
Packers.png
Michael Mayer
TE | Notre Dame

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, TE, Edge

Analysis: Same position as last time, different name. Going with Mayer as the first tight end off the board.

WAS
16
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Devon Witherspoon
CB | Illinois

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OL

Analysis: Commanders need cornerback help and get an excellent one and the first round's midpoint. Still not really confident he falls this far.

PIT
17
Steelers.png
Darnell Wright
OT | Tennessee

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, CB, DL

Analysis: I've given the Steelers a cornerback every time. Going offensive line here, with someone generating tons of buzz during the pre-draft process.

DET
18
Lions.png
Joey Porter Jr.
CB | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB

Analysis: Lions follow up the Jalen Carter pick with a talented cornerback.

TB
19
Buccaneers.png
Bijan Robinson
RB | Texas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, OL

Analysis: The fall stops here. Bucs land one explosive player at No. 19. If Baker Mayfield can play well enough, Tampa Bay could be competitive with Robinson and the Bucs wide receivers.

SEA
20
Seahawks.png
Jordan Addison
WR | USC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB

Analysis: Hawks nab an edge rusher first, then give Geno Smith a new talent to throw to.

LAC
21
Chargers.png
Quinton Johnson
WR | TCU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OL, WR

Analysis: Justin Herbert gets another weapon.

BAL
22
Ravens.png
Myles Murphy
EDGE | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, CB

Analysis: Ravens lost a big-bodied edge rusher in Calais Campbell. They get another (far younger) one in Murphy.

MIN
23
Vikings.png
Deonte Banks
CB | Maryland

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, WR

Analysis: Sticking with a DB until draft day.

JAX
24
Jaguars.png
O'Cyrus Torrence
OG | Florida

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OT, CB

Analysis: Jags have the weapons. They need time to use them effectively.

NYG
25
Giants.png
Brian Branch
S | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OL, DB

Analysis: Giants lost a safety in free agency. Gained a good one in the draft.

DAL
26
Cowboys.png
Brian Bresee
DT | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, WR, OL

Analysis: The Cowboys need help on the interior defensive line. This Clemson guy will give them that.

BUF
27
Bills.png
Drew Sanders
LB | Arkansas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, LB

Analysis: Linebacker is a huge need. Bills get a good one.

CIN
28
Bengals.png
Dalton Kincaid
TE | Utah

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, TE

Analysis: I think a top tight end rounds this offense into elite form.

NO
29
Saints.png
Calijah Kancey
DL | Pittsburgh

via Broncos, through 49ers and Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DL, RB

Analysis: I know the Saints need help up front, especially on the interior. They get some here. And shout out to Dane Brugler's "The Beast" for cluing me in on him this week. Dude's a wrecking ball.

PHI
30
Eagles.png
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, Edge, DL

Analysis: Going RB here may not be the Eagles' style, but Gibbs is a dynamic player who could make the instant impact a title contender needs.

KC
31
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
B.J. Ojulari
EDGE | LSU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, DB

Analysis: They need offensive line help pretty bad, but they go for a pass rusher to make up for the Frank Clark loss.

