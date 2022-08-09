Why Darren Hall believes he'll take the next step in Year 2

His conviction and belief in himself has been clear in training camp.

"Just when you have that energy and confidence in yourself," Hall said. "When you know what you're capable of, that kind of exudes and it spills out of you."

Last week, Dean Pees made it clear that he’s establishing a new culture surrounding this defense. He wants things to be different from the last 15 years and that's been the mindset he's instilled to all of his players.

"We have a new standard that we're setting here," Hall said. "We're trying to be the No. 1 defense in the NFL so coming out and playing and doing our job 1-of-11 every single day. That's what we break on, that's what we have on our meeting rooms being 1-of-11, doing our jobs and it's working out. It's actually picking up, so we got his back, he got our back, and at the end of the day we're going to play for him and he's going to coach four us."

As the Falcons prepare to travel to Detroit for their first preseason game on Friday, Hall is ready to get back in the thick of game flow.

"It's really exciting," Hall said confidently. "It's been a minute since we actually played a real football game so just getting back to the groove of things, actually getting back and watching some film from last year. Just kind of pick up on certain things that they used to do. Just getting back in that zone of actually playing a real football game so it's real exciting right now."