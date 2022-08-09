Presented by

Why Darren Hall believes he'll take the next step in Year 2

San Diego product had a solid start to camp playing primarily on the outside

Aug 09, 2022 at 03:22 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – After a foundational rookie season, Darren Hall will be looking to establish himself as a standout in the Falcons secondary in his second season. As one of the players in the first draft class for head coach Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot, the young defensive back was able to see some action in his first year in the league.

RELATED CONTENT:

The San Diego State product got his first career start against the Buffalo Bills in week 17 and worked to improve his game throughout the season. He played in 14 games and had 27 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and three pass deflections.

Looking back from last season, being situationally aware is an area where Hall sees improvement.

"I think that was a big thing," Hall said after Monday's practice. "Trying to take on everything at once like the situations, the play calling, who I'm guarding, and watching film. It was a lot to compartmentalize at once, so now that I'm actually comfortable on defense and know what's going on, I just get to play the situation and play at my best."

Hall played 192 snaps in the slot during his rookie campaign. That may have felt unfamiliar, with him rarely taking on that role in college. Learning specific run-defense techniques that will improve that area of his game just adds to an already versatile arsenal. He's a physical corner who's not scared to get in the chest of a receiver, while also able to cover a lot of ground with his speed and athleticism will be essential for this Falcons defense. With A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward Jr. established as starters, Hall could be first man called in the defensive back rotation.

2022 AT&T Training Camp: The Final Countdown

T-minus three days until Detroit #RiseUp

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Rick Leonard #71 and offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 30

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Rick Leonard #71 and offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 30

Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Kuony Deng #52, outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56, and linebacker Jordan Brailford #49 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 30

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Kuony Deng #52, outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56, and linebacker Jordan Brailford #49 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans arrive during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 30

Fans arrive during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson #16 and safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson #16 and safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Henry Black #36 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 30

Atlanta Falcons safety Henry Black #36 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Cornell Armstrong #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson #65 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson #65 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of a helmet as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 30

Detail view of a helmet as Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 and edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 30

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 and edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson #65 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson #65 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 and edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 and edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans sit atop the hill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 30

Fans sit atop the hill during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and safety Richie Grant #27 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and safety Richie Grant #27 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #43 and tight end Parker Hesse #46 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #43 and tight end Parker Hesse #46 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 and edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 30

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 and edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

His conviction and belief in himself has been clear in training camp.

"Just when you have that energy and confidence in yourself," Hall said. "When you know what you're capable of, that kind of exudes and it spills out of you."

Last week, Dean Pees made it clear that he’s establishing a new culture surrounding this defense. He wants things to be different from the last 15 years and that's been the mindset he's instilled to all of his players.

"We have a new standard that we're setting here," Hall said. "We're trying to be the No. 1 defense in the NFL so coming out and playing and doing our job 1-of-11 every single day. That's what we break on, that's what we have on our meeting rooms being 1-of-11, doing our jobs and it's working out. It's actually picking up, so we got his back, he got our back, and at the end of the day we're going to play for him and he's going to coach four us."

As the Falcons prepare to travel to Detroit for their first preseason game on Friday, Hall is ready to get back in the thick of game flow.

"It's really exciting," Hall said confidently. "It's been a minute since we actually played a real football game so just getting back to the groove of things, actually getting back and watching some film from last year. Just kind of pick up on certain things that they used to do. Just getting back in that zone of actually playing a real football game so it's real exciting right now."

This will be a vital season for Hall to show more of his arsenal as he will be rotated heavy amongst the defensive backs, but he's ready for the challenge.

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

'Looking forward to just the next opportunity': From Montana to Atlanta, Troy Andersen continues to reach new heights

The Falcons 58th overall pick comes to Atlanta with a chip on his shoulder.

news

Falcons release first depth chart of 2022 NFL preseason

Regular-season version could look a lot different, with position battles ongoing and rookies establishing themselves

news

Kyle Pitts and father Kelly share unmistakable, unbreakable bond

Father and son share stories over round of golf at Chateau Elan

news

Falcons sign tight end with Arthur Smith ties

The Falcons waived/injured defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers in a corresponding move

news

Camp Report: Why you should pay attention to the development of the 2021 Draft Class in their second year

The age-old cliche across the league is that the jump players make from Year 1 to Year 2 is the most significant. How are we seeing that happen for the 2021 class?

news

Bair Mail: On Richie Grant, Bryan Edwards and Cordarrelle Patterson, Emmanuel Sanders and playing starters in preseason

We also address undrafted standouts and adding help to defensive line

news

Falcons reinforce defensive line with new signing

Abdullah Anderson has played NFL games for Chicago, Green Bay and Minnesota

news

Eye on the Undrafted: Stanley Berryhill has right skill, mindset to push for Falcons roster spot

Former University of Arizona walk-on has consistently made plays early in training camp

news

Camp report: A.J. Terrell showing versatility, Jaylinn Hawkins gets a pick, Feleipe Franks pulling double duty and more

Marcus Mariota among standouts during Saturday camp practice

news

Five position battle updates: Quarterback, offensive line, edge rushers and more

The Falcons leave for Detroit - their first preseason game - next week. Tori updates a few position battles as the second week ends.

news

Camp Report: Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji shine in pass rush

Ashton Edmonds breaks down Friday's practice, highlighting an interesting day for pass rush... and Feleipe Franks.

Top News

'Looking forward to just the next opportunity': From Montana to Atlanta, Troy Andersen continues to reach new heights

Why Darren Hall believes he'll take the next step in Year 2

Falcons release first depth chart of 2022 NFL preseason

The drive behind Kyle Pitts

Advertising