Five position battle updates: Quarterback, offensive line, edge rushers and more

Outside linebacker

The Falcons knew they wanted Ebiketie in the 2022 NFL Draft. They traded up to get him, after all. So, yes, they'd love to see him develop quickly and become an important piece of this defense. But how quickly can that happen? The Falcons grabbed Carter in free agency and Ogundeji returned from the 2021 squad. They're both the leaders of the room, and one would imagine the starters. But when it comes to this position, I don't think "starters" matter as much as the overall snap counts do. Even if Ebiketie or Malone are not your "starters" that doesn't mean their role is lacking. They're going to be an important part of this rotation. But how quickly can we see Ebiketie develop in his rookie year? That's what I'll be watching throughout the preseason and the beginning of the season, too, because I do believe that as Ebiketie gets more games under his belt, the more we'll see his game expand overall.