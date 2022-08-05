Ade Ogundeji 'quietly' coming into his own on Falcons defense  

For Ogundeji, himself, he laughs that it is odd that he's one of the older guys in the outside linebacker room. He'll tell you, though, that the experiences he had in 2021 helped him feel more confident in 2022.

"I think last year was great learning experience for me just playing faster," Ogundeji said. "You get so many plays and stuff that you never get in college. You get a certain amount of plays in college and you just play fast, but here it's more of a mental thing. It's a lot of trying to think about things pre-snap. Now, you get the understanding, and if you understand it you play fast."

And Ogundeji equates playing fast with playing at one's best.

"The great guys? They know how to play, and they just play. They go out and they do their jobs. They play fast," he said. "They don't think about things during the play."

That stems from confidence, and Ogundeji feels that he's stepped into that confidence in his second year.

"You have to be confident that you know what the play is going to be, how the offensive line is going to set up so you can make that play," Ogundeji explained. "I think that was another big step. I was so focused on what I was doing (last year) that I wasn't really focused on all the other things. That's a big thing that I've learned. I was like, OK, I can understand protections, where they're doing slides, where the little holes in the gap is and what you can do. There are different ways of getting to the quarterback, and I have to find that way of getting to him."

He has to because - as the envisioned "bell cow" of the position - his second year in the league is a big one, and everyone knows it.