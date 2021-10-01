Falcons Daily: Outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino on Dante Fowler, Steven Means and the rest of his position group

Ade Ogundeji: "With all of these players moving in and out of the building we're going to ask - at some point - Ade to be the bell cow in the room, and we're preparing him for that right now."

Context: If you take nothing from anything Monachino has said up until this point, latch onto this quote right here. It gives us a clear picture of what this coaching staff visualizes for Ogundeji.

There were a number of people that thought Ogundeji's drop to the fifth round of this year's draft was a little surprising. However, the Falcons saw an opportunity and took it. It's one that Monachino sees greatly paying off for the Falcons pass rush in years to come.

Of course, there are still many ways in which Ogundeji needs to develop. That's the difference between a first round pick and a fifth round pick, Monachino said, but this staff really likes Ogundeji. A lot.

"There are some measurables that he's been blessed with. There are some things from an experience standpoint that he is still working on," Monachino said. "But there's not one situation that comes up in a practice or in a game that I would be concerned to play him in."

One aspect of Ogundeji's game that stands out to Monachino is his ability to use his hands and his length. It's something that Means even commented on, saying there are many young guys who come into the league and don't know how to use both effectively. That's not a problem for Ogundeji.

"Ade's dominant trait is that he has great size and he's got great length," Monachino said. "He uses those to his advantage all the time. I didn't have to convince him to do that. That's how he's been a good football player. It's because he's always understood that."