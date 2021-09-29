Falcons Daily: Matt Ryan says Kyle Pitts already warrants respect from defenses; Do lack of targets show that?

After Sunday's win, Arthur Smith said the Kyle-Pitts-isn't-being-targeted narrative is a surface-level one.

"Because he didn't touch the ball early, that doesn't mean he wasn't called," Smith said. "Those are really surface narratives, but when you come up and the games on the line, they change it up and Matt (Ryan) found him when we needed to."

A little later, Smith added onto this comment in more detail.

"Yeah, we want to get Kyle the ball, but you've got to give Patrick Graham and the Giants defense credit," Smith said after the game. "We chipped away and chipped away, and (Pitts) comes through at the end."

"Can I call him a slide or a screen to force it to him? Yeah, maybe, but the way we were playing the game, and we've got a lot of work to do, but they have a say. You could put it on me, but again it says more about his character. He kept chipping away and made a critical third down and a big catch in the last drive to set us up. Again, I call those surface narratives and I think it's disrespectful to the Giants and their defense and their defensive staff."