Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst targets, A.J. Terrell and winning streaks

We discuss all that and more in a rapid-fire mailbag. 

Sep 27, 2021 at 04:42 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Bair Mail.9.27

The Falcons got a win.

It was a dramatic one, as you all see, with a fourth-quarter comeback sealed with Younghoe Koo’s decisive field goal as time expired. Matt Ryan and the Falcons rose up (see what I did there) after early struggles and found a way to score when mattered most.

It was a great Sunday for Falcons fans after two messy affairs against the Eagles and Bucs and stands at Arthur Smith's first win as a head coach.

This rebound should leave fans hopeful and a little worried that more will be required to beat better competition. The Giants, as we saw, are not good.

There's plenty to discuss immediately following this Week 3 contest, and I wanted to use Monday's Bair Mail to let you all vent, comment and question in a rapid-fire Q+A that gets a bunch of voices heard.

Tons of you chimed in after the game and thank you for that. You all made this one fun. Let's keep the high volume coming in the future. Right now, let's get to your questions:

Derrick McAdoo from Stone Mountain, Ga.

You are going to get a lot of these. But why do you think Kyle Pitts was not targeted more Sunday?

Bair: Smith and Matt Ryan said the Giants were working hard to take him out of the equation, often with a linebacker or defensive back in coverage and a safety over the top. Space was tough to come by early.

It's clear, however, that he’s pretty good when targeted, with gains after reception or with penalty calls. He is a factor. Gotta get him early touches, even by design, when you can.

Smith called it a "surface narrative" that ignores what the Giants were doing defensively. To that point, he's right. But there's still no arguing that the Falcons are better with Pitts heavily involved.

Charlie C. from Boulder, Colo.

Scott, now that the Falcons finally got their first win of the season and with the Washington football team and the jets coming up next, and maybe the falcons can get on a little winning streak before the bye, so what do you think?

Bair: It's decidedly possible with the level of competition coming up. It's also a topic that Tori McElhaney discussed in detail during last week’s Great Debate. In general, getting the Giants game was vital. We have seen how the Jets stink, so a W's possible there. Can they score against Washington next week, with its vaunted defensive front against Falcons suspect offensive line? I have my doubts.

Charles Jenkins from Riverdale, Ga.

Why does the media displays us as a team that can't win anything? I know it's rebuilding time, however the hustle than the players show should be the headlines instead of sloppy game.

Bair: I think you saw positive headlines after the Giants game, focusing on the final stretch. It's also fair to wonder how they'll do against better competition and explain areas where the must improve in a hurry. Gotta cover the team from all angles. Maybe I'm bias – I totally am – but I think we do a good job of that around this site. Appreciate you reading.

Billy White Shoes from Augusta, Ga.

I understand it's early and Arthur Smith is a rookie head coach, BUT C'MON MAAAAN, OPEN UP THE PLAYBOOK AND GET HURST & PITTS INVOLVED!!!!! Both guys are not your prototypical tight end (Lee Smith is a standard in-line TE Pitts & Hurst can move around and line up at different spots even if it's just as a decoy and find mismatches. With that being said….WOOOOO VICTORY MONDAY!!!!!!!

Bair: Billy, this is the second tight end question I've taken and, roughly, the 25th in the mailbag. You all want Pitts and Hurst more involved. Noted.

I don't think play calling is the issue. We've seen a lot that teams are content to rush four – and pressure Ryan that way – and play in zone coverage keeping plays in front of them. The quarterback is being disciplined in those cases. Takes out the explosive plays sometimes, but the Falcons must find their weapons some space. I do agree that tight ends need to be more involved. I'm high on Hayden Hurst and think he can be a huge weapon for this offense when targeted.

Bottom line: few play callers use tight ends like Smith. I think that, at the end of the year, numbers for Hurst and Pitts will be high.

Game Photos | Week 3 Falcons at Giants

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants during Week 3 of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Olamide Zaccheaus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 65

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 65

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 reacts after a play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 reacts after a play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Dante Fowler Jr./© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 reacts after a play during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 reacts after a play during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Dante Fowler Jr./© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 65

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Steven Means/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons defense line up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons defense line up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Dorian Etheridge, Christian Blake, Steven Means/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Steven Means/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to line up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to line up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Hennessy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 lines up during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons prepares to take a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 65

Atlanta Falcons prepares to take a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 65

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the second halfagainst the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 lines up during the second halfagainst the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Olamide Zaccheaus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Foye Oluokun/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 reacts after catching a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 reacts after catching a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Tajae Sharpe/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 65

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 65

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes a snap during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan, Matt Hennessy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #8 during the first quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #8 during the first quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #97 during the first quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #97 during the first quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett, Daniel Jones/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 make a tackle during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 make a tackle during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Deion Jones, Isaiah Oliver/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 65

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants captains look on during the coin toss prior to their game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants captains look on during the coin toss prior to their game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players look on during the national anthem prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 65

Atlanta Falcons players look on during the national anthem prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett, Jason Spriggs/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 65

Atlanta Falcons players are seen on the sideline prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Marlon Davidson, Jonathan Bullard/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during the national anthem prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 looks on during the national anthem prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons take the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen #16 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Josh Rosen/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 65

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 takes the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Lee Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 65

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Smith/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 65

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 65

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 65

Atlanta Falcons fans are seen in attendance prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Christian Blake/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Christian Blake/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 65

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 65

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Jake Matthews/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 65

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Jake Matthews/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Kerry Miller from Centerville, Ga.

Always great on a Monday after a win. It was a struggle and a win is great and nice to see a little of the old Matty Ice return. I was wondering what is the status of AJ Terrell as I thought the secondary was soft a lot on Sunday.

Bair: Smith said that Terrell remains in the concussion protocol, with a few steps remaining. The team will be cautious with the standout cornerback, but he has a chance to play Sunday. I actually thought the Falcons secondary has held up well even with the Terrell injury.

David Saur from Griffin, Ga.

Hi! How can the Falcons tighten up their pass coverage so as to not allow so many 3rd down conversions. Is it a matter of skill, game planning, individual play calls? Thanks.

Bair: You bring up a good point, David. The Falcons rank 23rd on third-down conversions allowed at 43.59 percent. I agree that's too much. I would say getting into more third-and-longs would help, and that falls on the run defense. Getting teams into third-and-unmanageable, that's when the big plays come. I don't think the play calling is an issue with Dean Pees running the show.

final whistle logo 1x1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Keepin' up with Lee Smith, Isaiah Oliver and other overlooked game changers

Taking note of who stepped up in the Falcons first win of 2021 vs. Giants
news

Bair: What happened in Arthur Smith's first win as Falcons head coach more valuable than a milestone

Improvement, confidence shown in the clutch vs. Giants is proof Smith's message is getting through
news

Bair: How Falcons' clutch victory over Giants can have lasting effect on 2021 season

Arthur Smith establishing a closer's mentality will be key to building the Falcons up right
news

How Kyle Pitts was key to Falcons 17-14 win over Giants

After not being targeted for three quarters, Pitts made three plays in the fourth quarter that changed the game.
news

Twitter explodes after Younghoe Koo's game winning field goal against Giants

The 40-yard field goal was Koo's first game-winner
news

Bair: Three gut reactions from Falcons victory over New York Giants

news

Matt Ryan becomes tenth quarterback in NFL history to record 350 passing touchdowns

Ryan joins an exclusive club with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and others.
news

Falcons release inactives for Week 3 game vs. Giants

Darren Hall and Feleipe Franks active, set to make NFL regular-season debuts
news

Falcons elevate Juwan Green from practice squad to fortify receiver group vs. Giants

Falcons need reinforcements with Russell Gage, Frank Darby out injured
news

Five things to watch in Week 3 matchup vs. Giants

The Falcons are looking for their first win of the 2021 season. What areas do we need to keep an eye on? 
news

Falcons Daily: The state of the secondary with A.J. Terrell ruled out

Arthur Smith said A.J. Terrell will not play Sunday. Here's what you need to know about the Falcons secondary in his absence. 

Top News

Bair: What happened in Arthur Smith's first win as Falcons head coach more valuable than a milestone

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst targets, A.J. Terrell and winning streaks

Bair: How Falcons' clutch victory over Giants can have lasting effect on 2021 season

How Kyle Pitts was key to Falcons 17-14 win over Giants

Advertising