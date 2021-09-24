Falcons Daily: The state of the secondary with A.J. Terrell ruled out

Tori's Tidbits:

+ During his press conference, Hoke spent a few minutes updating the media on the development of Jaylinn Hawkins and Richie Grant. With Hawkins, Hoke said he greatly benefits from having Duron Harmon around. It's something that Hawkins himself noted this week, too.

"I've learned a lot from him," Hawkins said. "He gives me free game, free knowledge, free nuggets. He's got a lot of years. A hell of a player. He's helped me out with a lot of things."

As for Grant, Pees said on Thursday that while he's been an asset on special teams, the rookie safety still has a lot to learn defensively. According to Pees, what's keeping Grant off the field is that he needs to "learn the defense better." Hoke concurred.

"He's going to have a long, productive career," Hoke said. "He's going to be a good football player, but he's young. He's learning."

+ Smith said after practice on Friday that they would make an official decision regarding the punting competition on Saturday. The Falcons brought Dustin Colquitt in this week to compete with Cam Nizialek for the job. However, Smith seemed to leave the door open for Nizialek to still be the Falcons punter come Sunday.

"We feel pretty decent with where Cam is at," Smith said