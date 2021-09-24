Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Russell Gage ruled out vs. Giants

Sep 24, 2021 at 01:10 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Injury Report.9.24

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons head into Sunday's game against the Giants without two key starters. Cornerback A.J. Terrell (concussion) and receiver Russell Gage (ankle) were ruled out of this Week 3 contest at MetLife Stadium. Receiver Frank Darby (calf) was also ruled out of this contest.

The Falcons will look to Olamide Zaccheaus and Tajae Sharpe for more production at the receiver spot, though tight ends Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst can line up out wide or in the slot as well.

RELATED CONTENT:

T.J. Green was the first cornerback in with Terrell hurt against Tampa Bay and could get the starting nod in this scenario. Rookie Darren Hall could be active for the first time in reserve. While Isaiah Oliver has experience playing outside, he's expected to remain in the slot. He has played well in that role early this season.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

final whistle logo 1x1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

