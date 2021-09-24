Bair Mail: On Mike Davis and Cordarelle Patterson, offensive line issues and young safeties

The Falcons are in desperate need of a win. That's the obvious case after two straight losses, heading into a three-game stretch against beatable teams. But, when we say "beatable," we don't mean automatic win.

The Falcons can't write a W in pen next to any game on the schedule. They must earn each one with a level of consistent execution we haven't seen in the first two weeks. Arthur Smith's crew clearly made strides between the first two contests, but the bar was incredibly low after the season opener.

RELATED CONTENT:

They need to do better over a longer stretch to realize potential and start winning games. How do they do that? That's what we'll discuss during Friday's Bair Mail.

Nathan Pruitt from Gainesville, Ga.

Who do you think will be the featured back [as the season moves along]? Mike Davis is the starter but Patterson looked great against the Bucs!

Bair: Thanks for the question, Nathan. Let's start with this: someone gets the "start" by playing the first snap. That often depends on the formation, far more than merit. Same goes with the defensive side.

Like your "feature back" term, which fits the position better. Mike Davis was expected to take the lion's share of carries this season, though Cordarrelle Patterson has made a bigger impact that deserves steady touches. Davis' workload will probably be higher than Patterson over the course of the year, but it might be closer to a 60-40 split.