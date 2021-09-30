Should Mike Davis or Cordarrelle Patterson get more carries? -- The Great Debate

McElhaney: There needs to be more production from Davis. I will say that right off the bat. However, I hope that this is taken with a grain of salt because I am not putting the lack of consistency in the run game solely on Davis' shoulders. That's unfair considering it's not like Patterson has gotten insanely better outcomes than Davis when bringing the ball out of the backfield. So, it does beg the question in my mind of how much this lack of production issue lay in a number of different avenues?

I don't think the Falcons' issues in getting the run game going hinges on the success of one singular group. It's everyone: offensive line's run blocking, Patterson and Davis' vision and decision-making, and play calling, too. So, as displeased in the run game as I have been, I also consistently remind myself that it's not something that one person is going to be able to fix at this point in time. Again, it's on everyone.

I know there are some out there that would put the blame on Davis and Patterson. You don't see that age coming out of the backfield often. There are others, though, that have a lot to say about the offensive line, or situational play calling. Whatever the case may be, one would assume there's a little bit of truth in all of that as to why the run game hasn't been a consistent factor through the first three games.