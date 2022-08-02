Presented by

What Qadree Ollison worked on this offseason to improve his physical rushing style

Fourth-year veteran battling for spot in Falcons rushing attack

Aug 02, 2022 at 05:02 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Qadree Ollison and the rest of the Falcons running back room had a conversation the other day about how each of them are big backs, weighing 220 pounds or higher, outside of Avery Williams who's roughly 25 pounds lighter than everyone.

Ollison, a 4th-year vet, takes pride in the depth and physicality this position group holds.

"Even when [Arthur Smith] came here, that's the identity that he wanted to bring to Atlanta," Ollison said. "CP is a big back, but he can catch out the backfield. I'm a bigger back and feel like I can do everything as well. We're all versatile and that's what makes it a really good room."

RELATED CONTENT:

Physicality will be the ethos for the Falcons running game this season. For Ollison, improving on short-area quickness and burst was a focal point for him in the offseason.

"You know, I've always been a bigger, stronger guy and having that quickness to add to that is something I worked on, for sure," Ollison said.

The key for this running game to pick up speed will start upfront, on the line of scrimmage. Cordarrelle Patterson emphasized in Tuesday's press conference how well the front line has been coming together collectively, consistently showing up and improving every day.

"They've been working all year, man. Coming back in better shape and seeing how hard they've worked the whole offseason," Patterson said. "They're coming together for the first time with pads on, so it feels great to see those guys working."

The Falcons were second to last in rushing yards per game in 2021. That number has the potential to change this upcoming season. With so much young talent and veteran players returning within this group, the run game will play a vital role in setting this offense in the right direction.

Competition amongst the group has been interesting in training camp. With Patterson primarily at the starter position, Allgeier and Ollison have been seeing more reps in this newly shaped offense. Ollison, who had 21 touches for 105 yards and touchdown last season, will be competing for a roster spot during preseason and the only thing on his mind is helping to bring a winning culture to the franchise.

"Help this team win any way I can," Ollison said. "Help this team win every single week and be a part of something special."

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Camp Report: Bryan Edwards return, Casey Hayward's interception, center rotation spotlight

Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman have been rotating first-team reps every single day of camp this year. What is Arthur Smith looking for? He explains.

news

Falcons DL Vincent Taylor suffers ruptured Achilles' tendon

Veteran defensive tackle signed a one-year deal with Falcons in free agency

news

Marcus Mariota on how Kyle Pitts 'makes it easy on us' running routes

Second-year tight end emphasized that area of his game this offseason

news

'I don't take this opportunity lightly': Marcus Mariota looking comfortable, confident in quest for starting role

Arthur Smith says Mariota has found 'good rhythm,' 'good flow' early in Falcons camp

news

Camp Report: Tyler Allgeier on 'getting in the best shape of his life,' updates on Deion Jones, Bryan Edwards

The pads came on for the first time on Monday. Tori takes you through the day.

news

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier, Troy Andersen, Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and rolling (essentially) with two QBs

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag

news

'The best decision I ever made': Quinton Bell's risky move led him to the NFL

Late position switch to edge rusher led to Prairie View A&M product getting drafted

news

Camp report: Drake London, Elijah Wilkinson, Bryan Edwards and maybe the most competitive practice of the Arthur Smith era

We also discuss Avery Williams, KhaDarel Hodge and many others from an action-packed Saturday practice

news

Why Dean Pees' post-practice speech on a defensive culture shift matters

The defensive coordinator didn't hold back in a passionate speech about the defense following the Falcons fourth day of training camp.

news

Kyle Pitts on what drives him entering second NFL season, 'adulting' and taking a larger leadership role

Lofty (yet realistic) goals fuel Pro Bowl tight end to reach new heights

news

'Doing what God brought me here to do, and that's to play football:' Why Marlon Davidson is ready for Year 3

Finally feeling fully healthy, Auburn product 'went back to the dungeon' to prep for a big year

Top News

What Qadree Ollison worked on this offseason to improve his physical rushing style

Camp Report: Bryan Edwards return, Casey Hayward's interception, center rotation spotlight

Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell, Drake London and other training camp standouts | Falcons Final Whistle

Atlanta Falcons competition builds | AT&T Training Camp Highlights

Advertising