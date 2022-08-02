What Qadree Ollison worked on this offseason to improve his physical rushing style

The key for this running game to pick up speed will start upfront, on the line of scrimmage. Cordarrelle Patterson emphasized in Tuesday's press conference how well the front line has been coming together collectively, consistently showing up and improving every day.

"They've been working all year, man. Coming back in better shape and seeing how hard they've worked the whole offseason," Patterson said. "They're coming together for the first time with pads on, so it feels great to see those guys working."

The Falcons were second to last in rushing yards per game in 2021. That number has the potential to change this upcoming season. With so much young talent and veteran players returning within this group, the run game will play a vital role in setting this offense in the right direction.

Competition amongst the group has been interesting in training camp. With Patterson primarily at the starter position, Allgeier and Ollison have been seeing more reps in this newly shaped offense. Ollison, who had 21 touches for 105 yards and touchdown last season, will be competing for a roster spot during preseason and the only thing on his mind is helping to bring a winning culture to the franchise.