SFTB: Thoughts on protecting Matt Ryan, how to beat Houston, Falcons fans, more

Willis from Montgomery, AL Hey Beek! Thanks for all you do to keep us calm. My concern is our ability to go to the "injury" reasoning when we are failing to perform. I do know and understand that injuries pay a huge role in a team's ability to perform, but we are not the only team that deals with injuries. Help me understand how other teams find a way to find some success while still dealing with the injury issues.

Matt: You're right, injuries are a part of the game. There is always that "next man up" mentality and you'd like to think that the backup can execute when called upon. But, as we all know, that's not always the case. Certain positions are deeper than others on teams and sometimes there's a big drop-off in talent, experience or both. When you lose both starters at one position – like the Falcons did last year at safety and eventually the guard position – it's a real problem. But no one on the team will use that as an excuse and no one is using it now.