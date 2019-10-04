SFTB: Thoughts on how Falcons get back on track, run game, defense

Matt: It's totally normal for ANY fan to cheer and boo their favorite and not-so-favorite players, and that certainly includes the quarterback. That's what being a fan is, Travis – it's experiencing the highs and lows during a game or season. And when you buy a ticket to a game, there's nothing better than cheering in unison with 70,000 fellow fans when there's a great play or score. Unfortunately, not everything always goes well on the field … and fans boo. That's their right. And in this day and age with Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, etc., fans have a much bigger megaphone to voice their thoughts – and it's not that there are a lot more "experts" and Monday morning quarterbacks, we just hear and see them more because of social media. But back to your question, if you boo a play or player, it doesn't mean you're a bad fan at all. And if you write in to SFTB to voice those feelings, it's not wrong – but I will attack your logic, if need be. Now, when it gets personal and people start making nasty comments about them (the way they look or their family, etc.) or dumb things like that, that's a completely different conversation. What I do here at SFTB is try to stick to logic, stats and rely on my longtime experience as a writer and editor to put things into perspective (rather than coming out with unfounded knee-jerk reactions). Some fans like that, some don't. Some call me a Kool-Aid drinker or a company man. But that's really not the case. DO I have opinions? Of course! I voice them all of the time. But bring your opinions … it's OK. It's what being a fan is all about.